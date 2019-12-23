Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A nationwide initiate being rolled out by Telstra will allow residents to make free calls from payphones across Australia over the festive period, starting Christmas Eve and running until the end of January 1.
A nationwide initiate being rolled out by Telstra will allow residents to make free calls from payphones across Australia over the festive period, starting Christmas Eve and running until the end of January 1.
News

Christmas connections are free for those in need

by MICHAEL THOMPSON
23rd Dec 2019 3:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

STAYING in touch with loved ones over Christmas has just become a little easier.

A nationwide initiate being rolled out by Telstra will allow residents to make free calls from payphones across Australia over the festive period, starting Christmas Eve and running until the end of January 1.

The free service includes local, national and standard mobile calls, and also features free Wi-Fi at selected access points.

Last year's free service ran from December 24-26 and saw more than 120,000 calls made, and 23,000 users connected to Telstra Air hot spots over the same period.

Telstra customer value management executive Jana Kotatko said the free service, now in its fourth year, was created to help connect family, friends and loved ones.

"While many of us rely on smartphones and tablets, we know there's a lot of people, including some of the community's most vulnerable, who'll use our payphones to make a call that will matter this holiday period," she said.

"We know how successful the free call period was last year with 120,000 calls made from Telstra payphones so this year we're extending it from Christmas Eve through to New Year's Day."

The Salvation Army's Simon Gregroy said the service was especially important for vulnerable people suffering from feeling of social isolation during the festive period.

free calls material aid telstra

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cigarette butts cause fires in Bundaberg region

        premium_icon Cigarette butts cause fires in Bundaberg region

        News Bundaberg firefighters have asked all smokers to extinguish their cigarettes in water after their investigations found some fires were caused by dropped cigarette...

        Bundy woman’s warning after sick sex act

        premium_icon Bundy woman’s warning after sick sex act

        News A LOCAL woman is pleading with the community to keep a close eye on their children...

        2019 Christmas lights map and list of addresses

        premium_icon 2019 Christmas lights map and list of addresses

        News Got an address to add? Email editorial@news-mail.com.au