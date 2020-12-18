CHRISTMAS COCKTAILS: Get into festive spirits with Bundy
If you’re looking for a festive cocktail menu to spice up the holiday season, Bundaberg has you covered.
Whether you’re a rum, vodka or soft drink drinker, there’s no shortage of concoctions to get creative with.
The NewsMail reached out to local companies and two of the biggest names in the beverage game helped us compile the cocktail menu below:
From a Spiced Cranberry Mule to an Old Fashioned or Gingerbread cocktail, see what takes your fancy:
Gingerbread cocktail
INGREDIENTS
30ml Irish Cream
30ml vodka
30ml full cream milk
90ml Bundaberg Spiced Ginger Beer
½ teaspoon powdered cinnamon
whipped cream, to serve
gingerbread cookies, to serve
METHOD
Step 1
Place powdered cinnamon in a shallow plate. Dip the rim of a long stemmed glass in water, then in powdered cinnamon.
Step 2
Fill one quarter of a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the Irish cream, vodka, milk and Spiced ginger beer and shake well. Pour into prepared glass.
Step 3
Top with whipped cream and serve with gingerbread cookies.
Spiced Cranberry Mule
INGREDIENTS
60mL Vodka
30mL Cranberry Juice
Spiced Ginger Beer
Rosemary or Mint sprigs to garnish
METHOD
Step 1
Fill glass with ice and add vodka and cranberry juice. Stir gently to combine.
Step 2
Top with Spiced Ginger Beer and garnish with rosemary or mint.
Aussie & Stormy
(cocktail recipe is courtesy of @sprinklesandsprouts)
INGREDIENTS
50mL rum
1 sprig rosemary
1 slice orange
1 cinnamon stick
Bundaberg Spiced Ginger Beer
METHOD
Step 1
Shake the rum and rosemary together in a cocktail shaker with ice
Step 2
Strain into a glass filled with ice and top with chilled Spiced Ginger Beer
Step 3
Add a squeeze of orange juice and garnish with cinnamon stick
Passionfruit Spider
INGREDIENTS
Bundaberg Passionfruit (or your favourite Bundaberg Brew)
2-3 scoops vanilla ice cream
METHOD
Step 1
Add ice cream to large glass
Step 2
Top with your favourite Bundaberg brew
Bundaberg Rum Dark n Stormy
INGREDIENTS
50mL Bundaberg Rum Original UP
Bundaberg Ginger Beer
20mL Lime Juice
Lime Wedge
METHOD
Fill highball glass with ice
Squeeze in fresh lime juice and fill with Bundaberg Ginger Beer
Top with Bundaberg Rum to create the ‘stormy’ effect
Garnish with lime wedge and enjoy!
Bundaberg Rum Small Batch Spiced Old Fashioned
INGREDIENTS
30mL Bundaberg Small Batch Spiced Rum
3 dashes Angostura bitters
1 tsp sugar
Orange to garnish
METHOD
Place sugar in Old Fashioned short glass
Wet it down with 3 dashes of Angostura bitters followed by a few drops of water
Add in 30mL of Bundaberg Rum Small Batch Spiced
Stir until sugar starts to dissolve
Add a large ice cube
Serve with a wedge/twist of orange
Bundaberg Rum Australian Mojito
INGREDIENTS
45mL Bundaberg Small Batch Silver Reserve Rum
25mL sugar syrup
Half a lime cut in quarters
8 mint leaves
Soda
Mint sprig for garnish
METHOD
Place lime and sugar syrup in Highball glass
Add mint leaves and fill with crushed ice
Add in 45mL of Bundaberg Small Batch Silver Reserve Rum and stir
Top with ice
Add mint sprig for garnish
Cheers!
