CHRISTMAS COCKTAILS: Get into festive spirits with Bundy

If you’re looking for a festive cocktail menu to spice up the holiday season, Bundaberg has you covered.

Whether you’re a rum, vodka or soft drink drinker, there’s no shortage of concoctions to get creative with.

The NewsMail reached out to local companies and two of the biggest names in the beverage game helped us compile the cocktail menu below:

From a Spiced Cranberry Mule to an Old Fashioned or Gingerbread cocktail, see what takes your fancy:

Gingerbread cocktail

Ginger Bread Cocktail – Bundaberg Brewed Drinks

INGREDIENTS

30ml Irish Cream

30ml vodka

30ml full cream milk

90ml Bundaberg Spiced Ginger Beer

½ teaspoon powdered cinnamon

whipped cream, to serve

gingerbread cookies, to serve

METHOD

Step 1

Place powdered cinnamon in a shallow plate. Dip the rim of a long stemmed glass in water, then in powdered cinnamon.

Step 2

Fill one quarter of a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the Irish cream, vodka, milk and Spiced ginger beer and shake well. Pour into prepared glass.

Step 3

Top with whipped cream and serve with gingerbread cookies.

Spiced Cranberry Mule

Spiced Cranberry Mule – Bundaberg Brewed Drinks.

INGREDIENTS

60mL Vodka

30mL Cranberry Juice

Spiced Ginger Beer

Rosemary or Mint sprigs to garnish

METHOD

Step 1

Fill glass with ice and add vodka and cranberry juice. Stir gently to combine.

Step 2

Top with Spiced Ginger Beer and garnish with rosemary or mint.

Aussie & Stormy

(cocktail recipe is courtesy of @sprinklesandsprouts)

Aussie & Stormy – Bundaberg Brewed Drinks

INGREDIENTS

50mL rum

1 sprig rosemary

1 slice orange

1 cinnamon stick

Bundaberg Spiced Ginger Beer

METHOD

Step 1

Shake the rum and rosemary together in a cocktail shaker with ice

Step 2

Strain into a glass filled with ice and top with chilled Spiced Ginger Beer

Step 3

Add a squeeze of orange juice and garnish with cinnamon stick

Passionfruit Spider

Passionfruit Spider – Bundaberg Brewed Drinks

INGREDIENTS

Bundaberg Passionfruit (or your favourite Bundaberg Brew)

2-3 scoops vanilla ice cream

METHOD

Step 1

Add ice cream to large glass

Step 2

Top with your favourite Bundaberg brew

Bundaberg Rum Dark n Stormy

Bundaberg Rum Dark n Stormy

INGREDIENTS

50mL Bundaberg Rum Original UP

Bundaberg Ginger Beer

20mL Lime Juice

Lime Wedge

METHOD

Fill highball glass with ice

Squeeze in fresh lime juice and fill with Bundaberg Ginger Beer

Top with Bundaberg Rum to create the ‘stormy’ effect

Garnish with lime wedge and enjoy!

Bundaberg Rum Small Batch Spiced Old Fashioned

Bundaberg Rum Small Batch Spiced Old Fashioned

INGREDIENTS

30mL Bundaberg Small Batch Spiced Rum

3 dashes Angostura bitters

1 tsp sugar

Orange to garnish

METHOD

Place sugar in Old Fashioned short glass

Wet it down with 3 dashes of Angostura bitters followed by a few drops of water

Add in 30mL of Bundaberg Rum Small Batch Spiced

Stir until sugar starts to dissolve

Add a large ice cube

Serve with a wedge/twist of orange

Bundaberg Rum Australian Mojito

Bundaberg Rum Australian Mojito

INGREDIENTS

45mL Bundaberg Small Batch Silver Reserve Rum

25mL sugar syrup

Half a lime cut in quarters

8 mint leaves

Soda

Mint sprig for garnish

METHOD

Place lime and sugar syrup in Highball glass

Add mint leaves and fill with crushed ice

Add in 45mL of Bundaberg Small Batch Silver Reserve Rum and stir

Top with ice

Add mint sprig for garnish

Cheers!

MORE STORIES