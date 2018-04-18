Wallabies legend defends Izzy’s rights

Rugby union star Israel Folau has come under scrutiny after his comment on gay people. Picture: Tim Hunter

HIGH-profile Christians are now so wary of being publicly shamed for their beliefs some are keeping their faith under wraps.

The fallout from Wallaby star ­Israel Folau's uncompromising statement of his religious beliefs has brought condemnation from corporate sponsors but support from one of the greats of the game.

"I too am a Christian and therefore can fully understand what he is saying and what his faith and belief is," World Cup winner Nick Farr-Jones said on Tuesday.

Folau has been condemned for posting his belief that God's plan for gay people is "hell".

The 29-year-old wrote a column on the PlayersVoice website to deny "I am homophobic and bigoted and that I have a problem with gay people".

But he has refused to back away from his faith and his belief that all sinners, not just homosexuals, are doomed.

The reaction to his comments has sparked a bitter public debate centred on the right for anyone to ­express their opinion.

"I am sure that the way it was originally expressed has been taken by many people as a lack of judgment, or intention to judge people," Farr-Jones said.

"But he was replying to a question and he was ­expressing his faith and belief. I understand exactly where Israel is coming from and he is an ­extremely compassionate person."

The former Wallabies captain said the public backlash today against being Christian was comparable to the way other religions and sexual orientations were ostracised years ago - but he said the bitter reaction was to be expected.

"It's not a surprise. It is why the Bible talks about how you will be persecuted for your beliefs," Farr-Jones said.

Parramatta Eels chaplain George Dansey said Folau's statement was "a pretty hot topic" among the Christian members of the team.

He said many of the players felt Folau was entitled to his opinion and should be allowed to express it, even if it was in "a different way" to the one many expected.

"It is commendable that he is standing up for his beliefs," Mr Dansey said.

Former Howard government minister Philip Ruddock has been appointed by Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to chair a panel ­reviewing religious protections in Australia.

Former Wallabies captain Nick Farr-Jones understands where Folau is coming from. Picture: Supplied

"Australia is a party to a number of international conventions that show we respect freedom of ­religion," Mr Ruddock said.

"If you believe that those international obligations are sound then Christians should be respected for their views in the same way as all those holding other religious, or indeed non-­religious views."

And Australian Conservatives senator Cory Bernardi said: "In a world where it seems compulsory to support people choosing their own gender, sexuality, skin colour and ethnicity - the only unacceptable choice is to support Christian values in the public square.

"Good on Israel Folau for having the courage of his convictions and not bowing his head to the corporate spear-tackle," Mr Bernardi said.