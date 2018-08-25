Christensen prepared for 'touch up' at fiery ABC panel show

Nationals Member for Dawson George Christensen during Question Time in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra, Monday, August 20, 2018. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING

Nationals Member for Dawson George Christensen during Question Time in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra, Monday, August 20, 2018. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING MICK TSIKAS

DAWSON MP George Christensen is expecting to cop a "touch up" on Monday night when he appears on ABC's Q&A program as the only panellist from the Federal coalition.

It comes as prominent environmental activists from Mackay revealed they would stage a protest outside the MECC, from where the live show will be broadcast.

"That's just the reality, I am the only government MP on there, and I expect the government is going to get a touch up from what has happened in Canberra," he said.

"I'll take it on the chin but hopefully there will be opportunity to talk about the issues that matter."

The coalition MP yesterday joked on Twitter that he would be a "lamb to slaughter" on the show.

The Mackay Conservation Group, which has been staunchly against Adani's Carmichael mega-mine project in the Galilee Basin, announced yesterday it would send a message to four of the five panellists by protesting outside the MECC at 8.30pm.

Mackay will host one of the fieriest Q&A panels, with firebrand One Nation Senator Pauline Hanson, KAP Member for Kennedy Bob Katter, Mr Christensen, former Greens Senator Larissa Waters and ALP Member for Herbert Cathy O'Toole to appear.

"Bob Katter, George Christensen and Cathy O'Toole may live in North Queensland but they do not represent North Queensland's interests by supporting Adani's coal project," MCG co-ordinator Peter McCallum said.

"More coal means more dangerous climate change and crippling droughts like the one facing 57 per cent of Queensland."

"Mackay locals will turn out on Monday night to tell Q&A panellists, especially the climate skeptics and Adani supporters amongst them, that keeping Adani's coal in the ground is the best way to serve North Queensland."

Mr Christensen said the group had every right to protest but said the region's sentiment on coal was positive.