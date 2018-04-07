Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Chris Waller. Picture: Getty Images
Chris Waller. Picture: Getty Images
Horses

Waller’s Coast stable strikes again

by Mark Oberhardt AAP
7th Apr 2018 3:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PREMIER Sydney trainer Chris Waller's first Toowoomba victory would not rate highly on his list of achievements but his winner Another Dollar could be headed to bigger things.

The three-year-old ($3.80) made it two wins from four starts when she beat a field of older horses in the fillies and mares benchmark 75 (1300m) on Saturday. It was Waller's 30th overall Queensland winner and his 25th metropolitan victory from his Gold Coast stable, which he opened in August.

Waller trains the daughter of top Kiwi sire Ocean Park for a syndicate headed by one of his biggest owners, Frank Cook.

Waller's Queensland stable manager, Paul Shailer, said Another Dollar loomed as winter carnival horse.

"We thought she might have had a bit of class on them today and she has done a good job to beat the more experienced mares," he said.

"We can start to look at the better races in the winter carnival over a bit of ground."

chris waller horse racing
STUNNING: Bundy clothing designer launches first collection

STUNNING: Bundy clothing designer launches first collection

News Kylie Giles dazzles with array of designs, including wrap dresses and feminine blouses

  • 7th Apr 2018 3:45 PM
Editor's desk: Lucky to have good people represent Bundy

Editor's desk: Lucky to have good people represent Bundy

News First impression: Decent people representing the community

Prince Charming: 5 royal moments that captured Bundy's heart

Prince Charming: 5 royal moments that captured Bundy's heart

News April 6, 2018: A day the Bundy region will not forget

Night attack: Bundy man hospitalised after snake bite

Night attack: Bundy man hospitalised after snake bite

Breaking QAS transport patient after bite in South Bingera

Local Partners