We didn’t deserve to win: Scott

Joel Selwood, Patrick Dangerfield and Gary Ablett after the loss to Hawthorn.

Joel Selwood, Patrick Dangerfield and Gary Ablett after the loss to Hawthorn.

GEELONG was "comprehensively outplayed" and requires patience as coach Chris Scott's new team gels around champions Gary Ablett, Joel Selwood and Patrick Dangerfield.

The magnificent Cats trio combined for 95 disposals and 21 clearances but Scott conceded "all is not well" after the Hawks generated 62 inside 50s in their pulsating one-point win.

Hawks captain Jarryd Roughead kicked 2.1 in the last quarter - including the winning behind with 61 seconds left - against undersized opponent Zach Guthrie as Scott admitted his team was "challenged for height".

Tom Mitchell (40 disposals) played the role of villain in the premiere of the Ablett-Dangerfield-Selwood show as the Hawks won just their second Easter Monday clash in a decade.

"The smartest way to go about it (the midfield battle) to look at the way the collective is going against the other," Scott said.

"Those three guys as individuals played pretty well, but we were -21 inside 50s at three quarter-time, so all is not well.

Joel Selwood, Patrick Dangerfield and Gary Ablett after the loss.

"If we had of stolen the game, or even a draw, it would've been just that - a steal.

"We would've been lucky to win. We thought we were comprehensively outplayed for big parts of the game. When you're so far behind on the entries then it always makes it hard.

"Especially given we were a bit undermanned in defence, and their forwards are just so good you can't give up 62 inside 50s."

Brandon Parfitt levelled the scores with less than four minutes to play and Scott then wanted Mark Blicavs to take Roughead.

Asked why Guthrie was left one-out, Scott said: "We lost (Andrew) Mackie, (Tom) Lonergan, (Harry) Taylor, (Lachie) Henderson and brought in Jack Henry as a tall defender and then he was out as well (with concussion)".

Mackie and Lonergan's retirement has been compounded by injuries to Lonergan and Henderson.

Scott was unsure whether midfielder Mitch Duncan (hamstring) would return against the Eagles and said his underperforming ruckmen were "under no illusions" they had to lift.

"It hasn't been a strong two weeks for us in that respect," Scott said.

Chris Scott talks to his players on Easter Monday.

"But we're here to help them and support (Rhys Stanley and Zac Smith). We wouldn't rule out playing them both (Stanley and Smith) together."

Smith was dropped after a poor Round 1 and Stanley was beaten by Ben McEvoy.

The Cats overused the ball in the face of Hawthorn's extreme pressure and Scott asked for patience as his new team gels.

"The positive is we still have a group of players that hang in," Scott said.

"It's going to take a bit of time to iron out a few creases in our system."

The Cats have blooded four debutants this season.