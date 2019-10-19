Menu
Chris Hemsworth's intense workout video.
Celebrity

Chris Hemsworth’s insane new workout vid

by Jessica Napoli
19th Oct 2019 8:55 AM

THE God of Thunder never takes a break from his workouts.

Chris Hemsworth, best known for playing Marvel superhero Thor, posted a video of himself breaking a serious sweat while picking up various weights and sprinting outside in the sun on Thursday.

 

Giving it full Nutri Grain ad.
When your six-pack has a six-pack.
"It was so hot my shirt literally burst into flames, luckily I was wearing my [favourite] pair of fire retardant shorts," he joked. "Give this circuit a go 6 times through."

The 36-year-old actor regularly posts workout videos to promote his fitness app Centr, which breaks down exercise routines and meal plans for its users.

 

 

Hemsworth previously talked about how intense his training and diet are when prepping for an action movie such as Thor or The Avengers.

"It's just a lot of heavy weightlifting, [ …] isolated muscle groupings," he told W Magazine in 2017. He explained how he also added "movement training," which has helped him feel "less stiff and sort of uncomfortable."

The father of three incorporates yoga and pilates into his routine, and he adjusted his diet to reduce the intake of animal protein, he said.

 

 

"I need a pretty high protein diet when we're putting on the muscle. Lately, we've tried to pull back on the animal proteins and introduce a lot more legumes and certain grains," Hemsworth said.

"I noticed that I felt quite lethargic at times when I should be fit and healthy. I think it's because my body's trying to process all that protein," he said. "So we're not fully vegan or anything, but we're kind of trying to see if we can hold this weight, incorporate a lot of that style of eating."

 

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission.

