Chris Hemsworth’s craziest workout yet

He's just posted perhaps his most intense workout routine yet to Instagram - but super-fit Aussie actor Chris Hemsworth says there's a downside to being so jacked.

The Thor star, 37, makes the surprising admission in a new interview with the UK Telegraph, saying he thinks he'd be taken more seriously as an actor if he wasn't such a keen bodybuilder.

"There is an aesthetic that the role requires. Bodybuilding is seen as vanity, whereas if I gained a lot of weight that would harm my health or become skinny for a role, it would probably be called a serious actor," he told the outlet.

Hemsworth (seen here with wife Elsa Pataky) says he might be taken more seriously as an actor if he weren’t always selling tickets to the gun show.

Don't expect him to do either of those things any time soon, though. In a video posted to his Instagram today, Hemsworth is seen putting Australian dance music artist Paul Fisher - aka Losing It hit maker DJ Fisher - through his paces in an OTT, tongue-in-cheek workout routine.

The pair are shown screaming, grunting and goading each other on in the ridiculously testosterone-fuelled clip, much to the delight of both of their fanbases.

Chris Hemsworth’s new workout video.

Chris Hemsworth lifts a big ball in the video.

"This should be against IG's community standards. You shouldn't be allowed to tease me (and others) like this," Will and Grace actor Leslie Jordan quipped under Hemsworth's post.

Elsewhere in his Telegraph interview, Hemsworth said he's "probably the fittest and strongest" he's ever been in the past 12 months as he trains for the latest Thor movie.

The video pokes fun at, well, workout videos.

The big guns are out.

"For years I probably overtrained. People who do muscle-building often don't realise it's a sport that shouldn't be seven days a week, two hours a day. I was doing that in the previous Thors and was coming up sorer, with less energy," he said.

Meanwhile, Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky recently decamped from their luxurious Byron Bay mansion to Sydney. Both are working on films at Sydney's Fox Studios, with their children India Rose, 8, Sasha, 7, and Tristan, 7 attending school in the city.

"Byron has been beautiful," Pataky recently said of the family's life in Broken Head, where they live in a mega-mansion worth an estimated $30 million.

"We made the right decision in 2014 to leave LA and come to Australia - it's been great for the kids to be in nature, enjoy animals and go horse riding."

Originally published as Chris Hemsworth's craziest workout yet