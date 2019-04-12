Choppy conditions on horizon

WINDY and slightly cooler conditions have set in since yesterday and these conditions look set to remain with us throughout the weekend, and possibly into next week as well.

With this in mind, we can expect 15 to 20 knots of S/SE to E/SE winds today that could even gust to 25 knots late this afternoon.

The weekend will then bring 15 to 20 knots of S/SE to E/SE winds across both days, however, the very early mornings will have slightly lighter winds for those keen to hit the beach for an early morning dip.

Isolated showers are also a possibility through today and tomorrow, before mostly sunny skies return by Sunday.

Swimming

The moderate SE winds will continue to whip up choppy and even slightly messy conditions across most beaches through today and across the weekend, with those more open and exposed beaches likely to see the worst of the swimming conditions, with an associated side current or side sweep as well running from right to left.

Therefore, if you are swimming, your best options will be to head to those beaches that offer some protection from the prevailing winds - Hervey Bay will be mostly calm and flat, while Agnes Water, Moore Park Beach and even Nielson Park Beach will be OK as well.

The best time for a swim will either be in the very early mornings, while the winds are lighter, or else from early to late afternoon while the tide is higher.

If you are swimming, please continually check with the lifesavers or lifeguard on duty, read any safety signage or messages.

And most importantly please remember to swim only at patrolled beaches, during patrol times and always between the red and yellow flags - if we can't see you, we can't save you.

Beach patrols

Weekdays: 9am-5pm at Elliott Heads, Kellys Beach, Nielson Park, Oaks Beach, Moore Park Beach and Agnes Water; plus a Rove Lifeguard in the Bundaberg Region

Tomorrow and Sunday: 9am-5pm at Elliott Heads, Kellys Beach, Nielson Park, Oaks Beach, Moore Park Beach and Agnes Water; plus a Rove Lifeguard in the Bundaberg Region

Surfing

The stronger SE winds have started to whip up a few small, but messy waves over the past 24 hours, and these conditions should continue across the next few days.

The wave heights are nothing special, but at least should remain fun-sized, but the cleanest conditions will certainly be found in the early mornings.

Wave heights should also start to increase a little from late morning through to mid afternoon as the tide starts to rise as well, but expect the waves to get wind-effected by this time of day as well.

Beaches such as Nielson Park, Mon Repos, Moore Park Beach and Agnes Water will all be worth keeping an eye on over the coming days.