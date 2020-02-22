Chopping to the top for Skipper

Woodchopper Gary Skipper will represent Australia next month in the veteran woodchopping against New Zealand.

WOODCHOPPING: For Gary Skipper competing in woodchopping isn’t just about testing himself at the elite level.

It’s a sport that helps him deal with life in general.

The woodchopper, based near Gin Gin, has been selected to represent the Australian veterans woodchopping team next month when they take on New Zealand and a North Island team.

It will be Skipper’s second time representing Australia at the veteran level after being on a similar tour in 2017, which was a 3-0 series win over the Kiwis.

He also represented Australia in 1988 as part of a career that has spanned almost 50 years.

“I’ve got the opportunity to be in the Australian team again, but once again I didn’t know if I would go,” Skipper revealed.

“But I decided, yeah, I’m going to go.”

Skipper suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, which creates anxiety and flashbacks from traumatic experiences in people’s lives.

It has impacted his chopping but the sport has also helped.

“The first time when they asked me to go (to the Veterans), I was hesitant about going because of what it had done to me and I didn’t realise how bad it affected me,” Skipper said.

“But it improved me.”

Being involved in the sport has also helped.

Skipper woodchops at most of the local shows in the region and also helps set up the Stihl Timbersports when it is being held around the country.

His job is to construct and deconstruct the sets for competition and to provide the competitors with wood to chop during the event.

Skipper said the role had improved his outlook on life.

“Stihl Timbersports has motivated me and made me want to chop,” he said.

“I didn’t want to chop but when you are around the right group of people it helps.

“Brad De Losa, he’s won the timbersports several times and he’s a good mate of mine, without his support and the rest of the crew that we help set it up (I wouldn’t be competing).”

Skipper added the good friends around him have helped him stay involved.

Now, he’s in his element competing again.

“It’s a sport I love and I will continue chopping until the day I die,” he said.

“When I step into a chopping ring, I’m in my own element.

“I’m in my own comfort zone, I switch off.

“It’s something that has been in you for 46 years.

“I owe a lot (of it) to my wife Jodie.”

His wife inspires him to chop as well as former Gin Gin competitor Don Dingle and David Foster.

Both have represented the veterans before.

Skipper’s goal is to help Australia clean sweep the series again and create a shot at selection next year.

He’s also going to honour a mate and hopefully inspire the juniors he teaches to keep going in the sport.

“One of the blokes I cut against (in 2017), his name was Hoot Knowles, he competed at the Adelaide Show and passed away (last year).

“I want to go over there and pay respect to him as well because he was a great competitor.”

Skipper will start his campaign on March 7 with competition finishing on March 15.