Chopper rescues tree lopper suffering head injuries

HEAD INJURIES: The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue tend to the tree lopper.

TWO rescue helicopters were called to airlift a tree lopper after he suffered serious injuries in an incident involving a tree today.

The Bundaberg and Sunshine Coast RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopters both attended the scene south of Maryborough due to the patient's condition.

The man was working on Thinoomba Rd near Tiaro when he was injured.

The man was treated at the scene by Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics and the LifeFlight critical care doctor and paramedic.

A QAS spokesman said the man had suffered head injuries.

He was flown in a serious condition to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.