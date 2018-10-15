Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A rescue chopper is racing to Noosa with reports of an unconscious man in the water.
A rescue chopper is racing to Noosa with reports of an unconscious man in the water. RACQ Capriconia Helicopter
News

Rescued man 'showing no sign of life'

Matty Holdsworth
by
15th Oct 2018 8:13 AM | Updated: 9:46 AM

UPDATE: A MAN has been pulled from the water at Noosa National Park and is showing "no signs of life". 

A rescue helicopter and paramedics raced to Dolphin Point at the park to assist lifeguards at 7.40am. 

Reports from the scene say the man is now in the hands of paramedics. 

An SLS media spokesman said Dolphin Point is located in a "blackspot" area, making assists tricky.  

"Anywhere from Peregian to Tea Tree Bay is in our blackspot area. It is where we have the most high-risk incidents," the spokesman said. 

  "As far as our lifeguards on scene could see, there was no sign of life." 

 

INITIAL: A RESCUE chopper and Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics have raced to Noosa where an "unconscious" man in a "critical" condition is trapped in the water.

The man was seen at Dolphin Point, along the Coastal Trek at Noosa National Park at 7.40am.

QAS media say the man is "having trouble" in the water and are on scene, in the staging position. 

A QAS spokeswoman said the man was in a "critical" condition. 

Surf Life Saving Queensland lifeguards were the first responders and assisted the unconscious man out of the water and gave him CPR.

An SLS media spokesman said Dolphin Point is located in a "blackspot" area, making assists tricky.

"Anywhere from Peregian to Tee Tree Bay is in our blackspot area. It is where we have the most high-risk incidents. 

"As far as our lifeguards on scene could see, there was no sign of life." 

The conditions in the area are described as "very dangerous" by the Bureau of Meteorology.

More to come.

Related Items

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Drink driver backs into parked car, then has a lie down

    premium_icon Drink driver backs into parked car, then has a lie down

    Crime A DRUNK driver who reversed into a parked car was so heavily intoxicated that when a random stranger came and took his keys off him he just lay down.

    'STOP PICKING ON US': Barnes's community desk gets the boot

    premium_icon 'STOP PICKING ON US': Barnes's community desk gets the boot

    News Councillor is at his wits' end after Bargara takes blow after blow

    Bundy councillor rushed to hospital; awaits test results

    premium_icon Bundy councillor rushed to hospital; awaits test results

    Council News Doctors hold concerns for councillors health

    • 15th Oct 2018 9:58 AM
    Four injured in car rollover

    Four injured in car rollover

    News Paramedics assess four after Watalgan crash

    Local Partners