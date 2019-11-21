Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Chopper finds man after late night search and rescue

Ashley Pillhofer
21st Nov 2019 6:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RACQ CQ Rescue was deployed on a late-night mission to recover a boat after an EPIRB was activated last night.

A spokeswoman for the helicopter rescue service said a crew responded after 8pm to locate a sailing boat near Cape Gloucester, 165.2km north west of Mackay.

She said the boat was wedged against rocks at George Point.

A team from Volunteer Marine Rescue aided in the recovery and picked up the sailor, who was found uninjured.

The rescue crew returned to Airlie Beach and then base in Mackay.

cape gloucester epirb racq cq resuce
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mayoral candidates share views about the CBD

        premium_icon Mayoral candidates share views about the CBD

        News MAYORAL candidates Jack Dempsey and Helen Blackburn deny that the CBD is struggling compared to other hubs.

        Oui! Bundy set to go French with new two-day market

        premium_icon Oui! Bundy set to go French with new two-day market

        News Taste the foods of France and shop till you drop

        Trail lets you do your Christmas shopping at sellers' homes

        premium_icon Trail lets you do your Christmas shopping at sellers' homes

        News This is like nothing Bundy has ever seen before