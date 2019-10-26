Chopper crew fly in to say thank you

STUDENT’S at St Luke’s Anglican School got a real treat yesterday with the Lifeflight Rescue Helicopter pilots landing on the oval and paying them a special visit.

Crew members Brent Malden, Shaun Gillespie and Franco Bertoli paid a visit to the school to say thank you for being the first school in the Wide Bay region to purchase a tile at the new aeromedical base.

The tile is a donation to Lifeflight and the Royal Flying Doctor Service to go towards the new facility.

They also answered a few questions the students had about the chopper.

Pilot Franco Bertoli said it was fantastic to see the kids supporting them.

He said they wouldn’t be able to do what they do without the community support.

“We rely heavily on the community for funding so it’s great to see them come out and support us,” he said.

The students raised $500 for the tile through efforts such as free-dress days and tuckshop specials.

St Luke’s principal Craig Merritt said it was important to give back to the service.

“Our students and families come from all across the Bundaberg and Wide Bay region, many of them involved with farming and remote communities, so they rely on such services” he said.

“We’ve all been touched by these services so it’s important for us to contribute and give back.

“St Luke’s is dedicated to giving back to the community … our students were very passionate about a lot of fundraising issues this year and one of them we really wanted to support was Lifeflight.”