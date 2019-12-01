Menu
RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue was taked to a quad bike rollover off Emu Park Road on Saturday afternoon.
Chopper called for man injured after quad bike rollover

vanessa jarrett
vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
1st Dec 2019 8:02 AM
A MAN has rolled a quad bike in a rural location prompting the dispatch of the RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter Service.

Paramedics were called at 4.15pm to Thompsons Point and Balnagowan Rd, Thompsons Point to reports of a 35 year-old male who couldn't mobilise.

It was later reported he may have a fractured hip.

The chopper left base at 4.45pm.

The man was stabnilised on scene by the onboard flight medical crew before being transported to Rockhampton in a stable condition for further treatment.

    Plan changed for declaration
    • 1st Dec 2019 10:44 AM

        premium_icon Superboat race cancelled due to deteriorating weather

        UPDATE: 10 crews tasked to Woodgate fire

        premium_icon UPDATE: Two hospitalised after Moorland crash

        premium_icon Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

