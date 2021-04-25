Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Three people are being assessed after a serious rollover at Teewah Beach. Photo: John McCutcheon/ File
Three people are being assessed after a serious rollover at Teewah Beach. Photo: John McCutcheon/ File
News

Chopper called as three injured in serious beach rollover

Natalie Wynne
25th Apr 2021 11:17 AM | Updated: 11:40 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Three people are being assessed after a serious rollover on a popular Coast beach.

Emergency services were called to the single vehicle rollover at Teewah Beach at 9.35am Sunday.

A rescue helicopter is already on scene with a second helicopter on its way.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a paramedic and doctor were winched from a helicopter down to the scene.

"Three patients are being assessed," she said.

"One with hip and facial injuries, one with suspected spinal injuries and one with a hand injury."

MORE TO COME.

car rollover editors picks noosa north shore racq rescue helicopter sunshine coast teewah beach
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FULL LIST: Where you can commemorate Anzac Day in Bundy

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Where you can commemorate Anzac Day in Bundy

        News When and where Anzac Day services will be held around the Bundaberg region.

        WHAT’S OPEN: Where to get essentials this long weekend

        Premium Content WHAT’S OPEN: Where to get essentials this long weekend

        News What’s open around Bundaberg during the Anzac Day long weekend.

        ANZAC DAY: When to watch Air Force fly over Burnett region

        Premium Content ANZAC DAY: When to watch Air Force fly over Burnett region

        News Here’s where and when you can spot the RAAF’s Super Hornet and the Globemaster...

        BEACH REPORT: Mixed conditions forecast for the long weekend

        Premium Content BEACH REPORT: Mixed conditions forecast for the long weekend

        News Best days to head to the beach and when the ocean is expected to start getting...