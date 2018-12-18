'Chook before trees' as govt confirms KFC had right to fell

Readers say they're happy for trees to go to the sawmill if it means easier access to KFC.

WHILE the felling of old trees on the Bargara Rd site of a new KFC drew the ire of some residents and environmental groups, others have said they are not fazed by the removal of the greenery - saying "chook comes before the environment”.

In yesterday's NewsMail, Landcare president Mike Johnson spoke out against the felling of the trees, including one he identified as a 150-year-old eucalypt moluccana.

Some locals, including Coral Moss, described the felling as "progress”, saying "I love trees, but there comes a time when they have to go”.

David Thomson was more blunt in his support for the KFC, saying "chook comes before the environment” and said the sooner the trees were sent to a sawmill the better.

Claire Hunt, who described herself as a "tree hugger from way back”, said the trees' time had come as they had no place in a built-up area.

GONE: The trees before they were felled. Mike Johnson

Others said they placed more importance on jobs and the need for a third KFC than the historic trees that have been removed from the 93 Bargara Rd site.

"People in Bargara and East don't have to drive as far for dinner and then wait 45 minutes in a drive-through,” Bekki Woodforth said.

"No matter what is done in this town everyone has a whinge about it.”

Fewer readers lamented the loss of the trees.

"The rainbow lorikeets that have their nest in it were looking to get into their nest and going off their heads ... was so sad,” Kerrie Ann Wegert said.

A few others questioned the need for another KFC in the city.

While the trees were speculated to be some of the last remaining remnants of original bushland in the region, a spokeswoman for the Department for Environment and Science said there were no restrictions around removing them.

"This tree is not protected by Queensland heritage listing,” she said.

A Bundaberg Regional Council spokeswoman said it was not a matter for the council.

"Council is unable to comment on this matter as it relates to private property,” she said.