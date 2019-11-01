Choir boys singing as they reach their goal

THE Bundy Pub Rock Choir has reached its goal of $3000 to donate to the Polished Man fundraiser.

The campaign encourages men to paint one nail blue to represent the one child that's going to die around the world every five minutes from violence and the one in five who will fall victim to abuse today.

One of the choir members who has donned a polished nail this month is Ken Venus, who said the whole community had rallied behind the cause.

“We held a sold out fundraiser at Oodies cafe, people from Bundaberg and local businesses have got behind us, including local member David Batt and now we have pushed over $3000,” he said.

“It is all about starting conversation.

“All of us have had people come up and ask us about the blue nail.

“It is something that is personal to all of us and I myself am a survivor of child abuse, if we can protect the kids hopefully we have a better future for all of us.”

Yesterday Mr Batt chipped in the last $200 the Pub Rock Choir boys needed to get them past their goal.