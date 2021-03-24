Choir back up and singing after covid silenced gatherings

After covid restrictions silenced the IMPACT Community Choir, the group is ready to hit the stage again.

The choir was silenced last year following covid restrictions and has been eagerly awaiting the moment they could grace us with their voices once more.

NDIS Support Worker Kym Sliwka is one of the key communicators behind the scenes who has been program planning and sorting out technical equipment ahead of tomorrow’s big event.

“The IMPACT choir so important to the Bundaberg community because it provides an inclusive space which brings the community together,” she said.

“It’s such a welcoming and friendly environment that creates a sense of enjoyment and a platform for people of all abilities to express themselves through music.”

For 20 years IMPACT has offered disability services to the Bundaberg community, and the organisation is thrilled to see the return of the choir.

This year marks the 10th year of operation for the IMPACT Choir and staff and participants could not be more eager to hit the stage once again.

Choir members are people with a disability or psychosocial barrier, support workers, volunteers and IMPACT staff who meet each Wednesday to rehearse and learn new songs.

Other community organisations are also welcome to attend and bring their clients along.

Previously members from Community Lifestyle Support, Endeavour, Carinbundi and YMCA have regularly been involved in rehearsals and performances to provide further social interaction for participants.

The Choir is supported by support staff who bring their own music accompaniment, expertise and love of music to assist each week.

Research has found singing reduces stress, improves breathing and posture, and provides cognitive stimulation to help memory function.

While the choir has previously excelled in more traditional genres, this new chapter is looking to introduce modern hits from artists we all know and love.

The choir used to perform on alternate Wednesdays at venues such as aged care facilities, community groups and events, which will hopefully begin again soon.

The smiles and delight the choir bring are such a pleasure for everyone involved.

If you haven’t treated yourself to an IMPACT choir performance yet, keep your eyes peeled for the next public performance; you are sure to be overcome with a happiness only the IMPACT Community Choir can foster.

If you love to sing and would like to join in, or if you would like to volunteer your expertise, get in touch by phoning IMPACT on 4153 4233.

