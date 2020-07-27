Choice Hotels puts local island on 100 list

Pink Manta ray seen swimming in the waters off Lady Elliot Island.

ONE of the region’s popular island destinations has made the bucketlist of Choice Hotels top regional Queensland destinations.

Lady Elliot Island was highlighted as a “gem of a destination” in the southern Great Barrier Reef, which comes alive with manta rays and green sea turtles.

The local island makes up one of Choice Hotels’ 100 Untold Stories campaign, which seeks to put a spotlight on inspiring characters, hidden natural gems, outback adventures, and authentic cuisine across Australia and New Zealand.

Other destinations to make the list include Noosa Heads, Cataract Gorge, Hawkes Bay Food & Wine Classic, Napier, New Zealand and plenty more.

