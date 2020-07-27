Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Pink Manta ray seen swimming in the waters off Lady Elliot Island.
Pink Manta ray seen swimming in the waters off Lady Elliot Island.
News

Choice Hotels puts local island on 100 list

27th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE of the region’s popular island destinations has made the bucketlist of Choice Hotels top regional Queensland destinations.

Lady Elliot Island was highlighted as a “gem of a destination” in the southern Great Barrier Reef, which comes alive with manta rays and green sea turtles.

The local island makes up one of Choice Hotels’ 100 Untold Stories campaign, which seeks to put a spotlight on inspiring characters, hidden natural gems, outback adventures, and authentic cuisine across Australia and New Zealand.

Other destinations to make the list include Noosa Heads, Cataract Gorge, Hawkes Bay Food & Wine Classic, Napier, New Zealand and plenty more.

MORE STORIES

choice hotels lady elliot island tourism
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How you can watch elite schoolboy footy

        premium_icon How you can watch elite schoolboy footy

        Sport From next week, all the Aaron Payne Cup and Allan Langer Trophy matches will be livestreamed right here. This is everything you need to know.

        Man allegedly punched in head from behind at Bundy hotel

        premium_icon Man allegedly punched in head from behind at Bundy hotel

        News QPS: As a result, the man fell backwards and struck his head on a pot plant and...

        UPDATE: Tourist dies in crash near Fraser Island hot spot

        premium_icon UPDATE: Tourist dies in crash near Fraser Island hot spot

        Breaking Three people were taken to hospital after the crash and one died