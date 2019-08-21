Choice and control change Brian's life

With the NDIS in full swing, Blue Care is now supporting people just like Bundaberg resident Brian, whose sense of adventure has been stirred over the past 18 months since the NDIS became available to him

BEING able to experience life in all its fullness is how Bundaberg resident Brian describes his year with an NDIS plan and budget.

The car enthusiast has in the past few months been to drag racing, monster trucks and agricultural machinery events with his support worker, David.

Outings that previously weren't possible.

"I've always loved cars but being blind, well you don't know what cars look like,” Brian explained.

"Being able to go to so many events and feel, touch, hear and smell the cars, I have these very detailed pictures in my head. I love Mustangs, Chevys and Monaros.

"They have a special sound. At the Agrotrend Agricultural Show tractor shows, I felt the width and height of the tyres.”

A team from Blue Care Bundaberg have walked beside Brian on his NDIS journey.

A support worker for the past 16 years, 11 of those with Blue Care, David noted last year was the most rewarding of his career.

"We talk about breaking down barriers in disability,” he said.

"No longer is Brian restricted by a service and what is offered on what days and at what times.

"Brian has asked for consistency in his support workers and flexibility in his outings and I can see the whole team doing everything they can in rostering, in scheduling, to do what Brian wants.

"We all are proud to be part of this transformation our service is going through and the difference it is making in people's lives. It is exhilarating.”

Brian's NDIS funding package includes support for community access and assistive technology.

When asked how life-changing this has been for Brian, he replied: "I am a 52-year-old Aussie who has only just got to feed his first kangaroo.

"Sand beneath my toes, a kangaroo nuzzling food from my hand and the roar of a Chevy.

"This life in all its fullness.

"I have a normal life now and it is amazing.”

Blue Care is a registered NDIS provider and can provide a wide range of services and supports in the Bundaberg and Fraser Coast region to support people with disability to live life their way.

Find out more information at bluecare.org.au/disability or call 1300 778 081.