Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Chocolate thief throws tantrum, causes over $1100 damage

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
6th Aug 2019 3:00 AM | Updated: 6:36 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CHOCOLATE thief was caught in the act, chucked a tantrum, threw the goods on the floor and smashed a glass door on his way out.

Richard James Dobson, 28, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to one count each of stealing and wilful damage.

Police prosecutor Madison Kurtz said Dobson entered the George St Foodworks store at 9.45am on January 28, walked straight to the confectionery aisle and was witnessed placing chocolates inside his shirt.

She said the witness then approached Dobson about the hidden chocolates and he pulled them out, threw them on the floor and left the shop.

Ms Kurtz said he smashed a glass door on his way out, causing $1130.66 damage.

Dobson was ordered to pay restitution for the door and sentenced to a four-month head sentence, wholly suspended and operational for six months. Convictions were recorded.

chocolate foodworks george street rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    A special tribute: Farewell to Bundy business icon

    premium_icon A special tribute: Farewell to Bundy business icon

    Business A DECISION by his father to purchase the bus runs in the Bundaberg, South Kolan and Elliott Heads areas turned out to be a defining one for Leslie Stewart.

    SIGN OF CONFIDENCE: Bundy shopping centre sells for $28M

    premium_icon SIGN OF CONFIDENCE: Bundy shopping centre sells for $28M

    Property Strong interest in retail in regional areas, says property director

    Hinkler MP warms up for new Canberra role

    premium_icon Hinkler MP warms up for new Canberra role

    Politics Hinkler MP becomes chairman of Australia's section of Antarctica