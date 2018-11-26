Chocolate thief gets locked up

Brendan John Jones pleaded guilty to 10 charges in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Friday.

WHAT started out as a pick-pocket stealing a chocolate bar from a shop has ended in a man being sentenced to prison.

Brendan John Jones, 20, will spend the next two months behind bars after appearing in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Friday. There he pleaded guilty to 10 charges, including possessing a weapon, obstructing police and two counts of stealing and possessing drugs.

The string of offences kicked started on June 9 at the Bundaberg Nightowl. At 9.30pm, Jones walked into the convenience store and shoved a chocolate bar down his pants. He then left without paying.

When police reviewed CCTV footage of the theft, they identified the 20-year-old as the offendor and a notice to appear in court was issued, however, Jones failed to go to court on two occasions. After the second, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On September 3 police executed a search warrant at Jones's home where they found a some of crystal meth, a gold Rolex watch and a glass pipe.

On November 14, Jones struck again, this time stealing a Velcro bum bag from a bike outside the Melbourne Hotel.

When he was arrested some weeks later, Jones admitted he couldn't remember the offence as he'd been on drugs at the time.

Before that, however, the 20-year-old had another run-in with the law.

On November 22 about 10.30pm, police were conducting patrols when they saw a man on a bike knocking down people's bins on Avenell St. When they approached, they asked Jones to stop, to which he yelled back: "No I don't want to go back to jail”.

Eventually, Jones took a sharp turn and slipped and police found 3g of marijuana in his bag and a set of knuckledusters down his underwear.

He said he had the weapon because he thought "people were after him”, police prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt told the court.

He was subsequently arrested and, as a result, spent one night in pre-sentence custody before his matter was heard in court the following day (Friday).

Defence argued despite Jones's criminal history, which listed a number of similar offences and suspended terms of imprisonment, that he should get immediate parole.

But Magistrate Belinda Merrin disagreed, saying : "It's not appropriate to fix your parole release date as at today”.

Instead, Jones was sentenced to four months in prison with parole on January 21.