BIG MOVE: Trevor Steinhardt is preparing for Macadamias Australia to launch into the Chinese market.
Choc-macadamia processing as Bundy cracks Chinese market

Emma Reid
by
20th Sep 2018 6:56 PM
A SUCCESSFUL week in Bundaberg's sister city has a local family-owned agribusiness ready to crack into the Chinese market.

Macadamias Australia will officially launch its nuts in China on October 10, after more than a year of preparation.

The business, operated by the Steinhardt family from a property located off Goodwood Rd, now supplies macadamia kernel to more than 15 countries worldwide.

Bundaberg produces about 40 per cent of Australia's total crop of 48,000 tonnes and in 2016 China imported 49,000 tonnes of macadamias from across the world.

Director Trevor Steinhardt believes China's love for all things macadamia has the Bundy business heading in the right direction and deemed the launch at Nanning, along with other Bundy producers, this week successful.

Last year it was announced a $11.7 million expansion to Macadamias Australia Bundaberg factory and retail outlet would create substantial jobs, drive a buoyant visitor market and significantly expand the company's macadamia processing capacity.

The factory is now in the last stages of designs and should be fully-operational in 2020.

The expansion also had rumours it would include a chocolate factory.

In an update yesterday Mr Steinhardt said it would be a "humble and modest” chocolate macadamia coating facility.

He said this would enable their chocolate macadamias to be produced locally and would value add to the product.

"It won't be a full-blown chocolate factory,” Mr Steinhardt said. "But it will be reasonable by the end.

"And there will be a seasonal offering of chocolate nuts to China as well.”

Mr Steinhardt said the Chinese market had gone from zero to consuming about 25 per cent of world production in five years and it still wasn't enough.

