Choc-hazelnut liqueur released in time for Mother's Day

Kalki Moon Distilling and Brewing Company's new liqueur is perfect for an espresso martini.

THERE'S a new moon rising over Bundaberg and it will have sweet-tooths howling for more.

Kalki Moon Distilling and Brewing Company has launched its latest product just in time for Mother's Day.

The Chocolate, Hazelnut and Vanilla Classic Liqueur has been produced with a neutral spirit and has already proved popular with customers, according to part owner Michael Nash.

"The feedback from some sample tasting has proved very popular and customers are absolutely loving the flavour," Mr Nash said.

"It's a delicious treat for those who enjoy something a little sweeter.

"It can be served many ways, most preferred it on ice with a little milk, on ice straight, or in a cocktail."

Mr Nash said the company originally intended on producing a small batch of about 200 bottles but demand has sent them back to the kitchen.

"Due to the demand already I believe we may be doing another batch or two as this batch is almost sold in pre-orders," Mr Nash said.

"We have some great ideas for mixing our products and welcome everyone to come down and sample our products at our company, located at 22 Commercial St, West Bundaberg."

The liqueur is in contrast to the company's usual gin, vodka and whisky line of products.

Kalki Moon is open weekdays from 10am-6pm and from 10am-2pm on weekends.

Espresso Martini

Ingredients

30ml Kalki Moon Vodka

30ml Kalki Moon Liqueur

15ml sugar syrup

30ml espresso

Method

Combine all ingredients into cocktail shaker with ice and shake until a foam fills on the top of the liquid. Strain into a pre-chilled martini glass and garnish with coffee beans.