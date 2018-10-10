Chips set to fly at Mt Perry

MAKING THE CHOP: There will be plenty of woodchop action at Mt Perry this Saturday.

MAKING THE CHOP: There will be plenty of woodchop action at Mt Perry this Saturday. Adam McCleery

THE chips will fly this Saturday as the Mt Perry Axeman and Sawyers hold its 24th annual woodchop on the front lawn of the town's Grand Hotel.

There will be plenty of action for spectators to view as the Mount Perry has a rich history of woodchopping.

With various woodchop events on offer, there is even the Jack and Jill and cross cut saws events.

The sawdust will flow as the chainsaws come out for speed races, disc staking and post splitting.

The last event on the day is the tree climb relay.

Hotel owners Rachel Lee and partner Shawn Swift are nervous but excited about Saturday's event.

The Bundaberg couple only purchased the hotel in January.

Ms Lee said she had never been to the event but always wanted to.

The annual woodchop offers a great family atmosphere.

Mt Perry Youth Group has the jumping castle.

Ms Lee said there weren't a lot of opportunities for them to fundraise.

Patrons are reminded there is free camping in park area opposite the hotel.

"So bring your swag, camper van, motorhome or tent and make a weekend of it,” she said.

"Patrons can walk over and then stumble home,” she laughed.

"North Burnett Regional Council provides toilets and hot showers in the nearby park complex.”

Mt Perry Car and Bike Club, which was only formed in June, will have a display in the main street.

The art exhibition in the Shelly Kelly gallery is still open for patrons to view.

With so much on offer, organisers are looking forward to a great attendance.