Chippy's driving mistake costs him big in Bundy court

WHEN Bundy police pulled over a car with a female driver, they never expected the male passenger to completely take over the situation.

Bundaberg Magistrates Court heard Shaun Nigel Gush was riding in the car with a female driver, when police pulled her over.

She exited the car to speak with the officers, and that is when Gush got out of the passenger side, before jumping in the drivers seat and zoomed away.

Police checks on his licence confirmed it was disqualified in 2017 for two years.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess said Gush had a long list of previous driving offences.

"He's been on probation (previously) for drug driving ... his history is terrible,” Sgt Burgess said.

As Sgt Burgess passed up the pages Gush's history to Magistrate Neil Lavaring he added the history "is a killer”.

Defence lawyer Nick Larter said Gush was a chippy by trade and due to losing his licence, relied on his elderly father to drive him to work each morning.

"He's asked to keep a disqualification for two years,” Mr Larter said.

"He has to rely on his father to drive to work six days a week, and sometimes he starts at 5am.”

Mr Lavaring said Gush's history was "atrocious”.

Mr Lavaring convicted and fined Gush $1200 and disqualified him from driving for two years.