Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FINED: Disqualified driver Shaun Nigel Gush was fined $1200, after driving unlicensed.
FINED: Disqualified driver Shaun Nigel Gush was fined $1200, after driving unlicensed. TAHLIA STEHBENS
Crime

Chippy's driving mistake costs him big in Bundy court

Katie Hall
by
23rd Feb 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHEN Bundy police pulled over a car with a female driver, they never expected the male passenger to completely take over the situation.

Bundaberg Magistrates Court heard Shaun Nigel Gush was riding in the car with a female driver, when police pulled her over.

She exited the car to speak with the officers, and that is when Gush got out of the passenger side, before jumping in the drivers seat and zoomed away.

Police checks on his licence confirmed it was disqualified in 2017 for two years.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess said Gush had a long list of previous driving offences.

"He's been on probation (previously) for drug driving ... his history is terrible,” Sgt Burgess said.

As Sgt Burgess passed up the pages Gush's history to Magistrate Neil Lavaring he added the history "is a killer”.

Defence lawyer Nick Larter said Gush was a chippy by trade and due to losing his licence, relied on his elderly father to drive him to work each morning.

"He's asked to keep a disqualification for two years,” Mr Larter said.

"He has to rely on his father to drive to work six days a week, and sometimes he starts at 5am.”

Mr Lavaring said Gush's history was "atrocious”.

Mr Lavaring convicted and fined Gush $1200 and disqualified him from driving for two years.

buncourt bundaberg crime driving unlicensed shaun nigel gush
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Family calls for answers after killer driver pleads guilty

    premium_icon Family calls for answers after killer driver pleads guilty

    Crime THE mother of an eight-year-old girl killed in a car crash on her way to a netball carnival has to work alongside the woman who caused crash.

    • 23rd Feb 2019 5:00 AM
    Woodgate acerage owner the forgotten victim of horror crash

    premium_icon Woodgate acerage owner the forgotten victim of horror crash

    Crime Siser mourns 'gentle giant'

    • 23rd Feb 2019 5:00 AM
    Pumping water to Chinese Gardens may have killed fish

    premium_icon Pumping water to Chinese Gardens may have killed fish

    Council News Council reports issue to department

    • 23rd Feb 2019 5:00 AM