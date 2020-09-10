Chip off the old block: Cookie business impresses mum

BUNDY BAKER: International student Ella Blanca relocated from the Philippines to Bundaberg last year and has now started her own hobby business Cookie Chips.

BUNDY BAKER: International student Ella Blanca relocated from the Philippines to Bundaberg last year and has now started her own hobby business Cookie Chips.

AFTER relocating to Bundaberg last year, a student and amateur baker has started her own hobby cookie business and her mum says she's a chip off the old block.

Originally from the Philippines and studying to be a nurse, Ella Blanca doesn't have much spare time up her sleeves.

In the midst of working as an aged care worker at Blue Care and studying her degree, the international student has started up her very own hobby business, baking cookies from scratch.

"I don't take the business too seriously and I'm just starting out, but I'm having a lot of fun with it," Ms Blanca said.

"Sometimes it's hard with work, study and now a business, but I just make the time to fit it all in and it seems to be working for now."

Using fresh ingredients and experimenting with different flavours, Ms Blanca currently sells classic choc chip, white choc chip, triple chocolate, smarties and M&M cookies.

"The possibilities are endless with cookies so I've just been trying all these different varieties and I'm keen to hear feedback and see what customers enjoy," she said.

"It's funny because I've always loved cooking but I used to actually struggle with baking, so I decided to step out of my comfort zone and challenge myself by making cookies and they turned out so well."

SWEET IDEA: Owner of new business Cookie Chips Ella Blanca bakes her cookies from scratch and her mum has given her flavours a tick of approval.

And mum, who lives with Ms Blanca and acts as the taste tester during all the flavour trials, certainly isn't complaining.

"Mum gives me tips here and there but she thinks I've got the perfect recipes now and when your mum approves of it, you know it's good," Ms Blanca said.

"We are still getting to know the area and we don't know many people, so this will be a nice opportunity to hopefully expand our circle a bit.

"Bundy is so beautiful though and we love it here - the town, the people and community."

The new business which is called Cookie Chips is currently accepting orders through private messages on Instagram or by phoning 0401 516 055.

All orders require a minimum of 10 pieces and cost $2 per cookie.