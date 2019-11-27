Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have found the body of a Chinese national in a Sydney unit.
Police have found the body of a Chinese national in a Sydney unit.
Crime

Chinese woman found dead in unit

by Mark Morri Crime Editor
27th Nov 2019 3:37 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE body of a woman believed to have been murdered has been found in a unit on Sydney's north shore.

Police discovered the body of the woman, a Chinese national, at an address on Bobbin Rd at Pymble this morning about 10am.

Her husband is believed to have left the country recently with the couple's two young children. The children are Australian citizens.

"What happens to the children is now a major source of negotiations between a number of parties,'' a person involved in the investigation told the Daily Telegraph

More to come

More Stories

Show More
body found homicide murder woman killed

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two months of Paradise lost: More photos of dramatic decline

        premium_icon Two months of Paradise lost: More photos of dramatic decline

        Environment SEE the difference of the water level from consistent photographs taken of Paradise Dam since September 25.

        Childers will have its knickers in a knot without Dimmeys

        premium_icon Childers will have its knickers in a knot without Dimmeys

        News CHILDERS residents are concerned about the ramifications of Dimmeys closure, as no...

        New glamping development gets the green light

        premium_icon New glamping development gets the green light

        News A FARM stay camping and glamping development has been given the green light today...