Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Chinese tourism worth millions to Bundaberg

BIG BUCKS: Chinese tourism is vital for the Bundaberg region.
BIG BUCKS: Chinese tourism is vital for the Bundaberg region. John McCutcheon

KEITH Pitt is in China this week to represent the Australian Government at the official closing ceremony of the China-Australia Year of Tourism.

Acting in his capacity as Assistant Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment, the Hinkler MP will visit Guangzhou and attend meetings with China Southern Airlines, one of the largest airlines in China.

"The latest figures from the International Visitor Survey reveal that Chinese visitor is now at $10.3 billion for the year ending September 2017, an increase of 13 per cent year on year,” Mr Pitt said.

"With the tourism industry employing around one in 12 Australians and approximately 43 cents in every tourism dollar being spent in regional Australia, this growth in international visitation translates directly into jobs and opportunities for more and more Australians, particularly in regional areas.”

Bundaberg News Mail
Local students kicking goals with Tafe graduation

Local students kicking goals with Tafe graduation

BUNDY Tafe students have donned caps and gowns in front of family and friends to celebrate their graduation.

Know the rules and fly safe this Christmas

Know the rules and fly safe this Christmas

Know the rules and fly safe this Christmas

'Good luck': Mayor's message to Bundaberg MP

BEST WISHES: Mayor Jack Dempsey knows what David Batt (pictured) is up for - the mayor used to have Mr Batt's new job.

Dempsey pays tribute to former councillor

End of the road for Motorplex promoter

RETIRING: Barry Pearce's last night on the job at Carina Speedway was on Saturday.

Hunt on for replacement after sudden depature

Local Partners