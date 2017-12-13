Chinese tourism worth millions to Bundaberg

KEITH Pitt is in China this week to represent the Australian Government at the official closing ceremony of the China-Australia Year of Tourism.

Acting in his capacity as Assistant Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment, the Hinkler MP will visit Guangzhou and attend meetings with China Southern Airlines, one of the largest airlines in China.

"The latest figures from the International Visitor Survey reveal that Chinese visitor is now at $10.3 billion for the year ending September 2017, an increase of 13 per cent year on year,” Mr Pitt said.

"With the tourism industry employing around one in 12 Australians and approximately 43 cents in every tourism dollar being spent in regional Australia, this growth in international visitation translates directly into jobs and opportunities for more and more Australians, particularly in regional areas.”