Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Generic wine glasses clinking over rural sunset.
Generic wine glasses clinking over rural sunset. Contributed
News

Chinese thirst for Australian wine has tripled

Andrea Davy
by
5th Apr 2018 1:56 PM

THE Chinese can't get enough of Aussie wine.

That's the finding from a Colliers International report that indicated Chinese thirst for Australian wine has tripled since 2013/14, with the total value of wine exports expected to reach $595 million in 2016/17.

China continues to be the key growth market for wine exports, after the more established markets in the US and UK which are still the largest importers of Australian wine.

Colliers International Rural and Agribusiness Research and Forecast Report (March 2018) shows wine is Australia's fourth-largest agricultural commodity with a total export value of $2.64 billion, and a significant 12 per cent increase on last year.

The increased profitability of citrus enterprises, coupled with the lack of buying opportunities for purchasers has spiked demand for mature citrus orchards, with some notable transactions showing nearly 100 per cent increase in values in less than three years.

Colliers International Head of Rural and Agribusiness Rawdon Briggs and National Director Transaction Services Tim Altschwager agreed there was a "strong appetite for investment in Australian agriculture from farmers and agribusinesses, as well as investors”.

"We haven't seen this level of activity in 10 years - some properties have seen nearly 100 inquries in recent weeks,” Mr Briggs said.

china colliers international wine and food wine exports
REVEALED: Gifts Bundy people want to give Prince Charles

REVEALED: Gifts Bundy people want to give Prince Charles

News BUNDABERG woman embroiders gift fit for a prince.

  • 5th Apr 2018 2:38 PM
New mum nearly dies after contraception insert goes wrong

New mum nearly dies after contraception insert goes wrong

News I was worried my eight-week-old baby wouldn't remember me if I died

Tray ripped from ute, car in dam following serious crash

Tray ripped from ute, car in dam following serious crash

News A CAR has ended up in a dam following a crash at Windermere.

Mini mart opens for those in need of cheap food

Mini mart opens for those in need of cheap food

Community Wasted food given to needy families

Local Partners