Chinese sister city visit postponed amid coronavirus fears

A VISIT from a group of more than 50 visitors from Bundaberg’s sister city has been postponed amid coronavirus fears.

While Nanning is not in the quarantine zone, it was unclear whether the official delegation from Nanning would be affected by the outbound travel ban.

The group of visitors was to comprise of entertainers, business representatives and students to attend Chinese New Year celebrations in Bundaberg in February.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said council’s decision to postpone the visit was the “responsible decision” to safeguard people’s health.

“There was no clear recommendation from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, but when the Chinese Government placed restrictions on group travel from the country, that rang alarm bells for me,” Cr Dempsey wrote in a Facebook post this morning.

“Nanning is a long way from where coronavirus originated, but even if the risk is minuscule it’s too high for me to accept.

“I spent much of Tuesday talking to colleagues and seeking advice. My thanks go to sister city committee chair Ross Sommerfeld for his input and guidance.”

He apologised for the decision, saying community safety was the most important consideration for anyone who holds public office, and hoped the visit could be rescheduled soon.

“Our thoughts are with the people of Wuhan and China at this difficult time,” Cr Dempsey wrote to his Nanning counterpart.

“We understand that travel restrictions are in place to and from Wuhan and these restrictions have been extended to group travel from other parts of China.

“China and Australia Government authorities are recommending caution in travel between our two countries.

“Our overriding concern is for the health and wellbeing of the citizens of Bundaberg and Nanning.”