Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Health

Chinchilla birth unit aborted

by Jackie Sinnerton
13th Jan 2019 9:36 AM

A RURAL Queensland maternity unit will close this week - just two months after Health Minister Steven Miles announced it would reopen.

The Chinchilla maternity unit had been on bypass to Dalby since December 2018 and reopened in November.

It closed again for the Christmas holidays until December 27, and by New Year, the decision was made that services would not be available from January 17.

"The ongoing issues with maternity in Chinchilla are farcical and the show depth and breadth of mismanagement and lazy recruitment, the Maternity Consumer Network's Alecia Staines said.

"Those making decisions have total disregard for the community and the mental and emotional wellbeing of the birthing population."

Women from Taroom will have to travel more than 250km to give birth at Dalby, while Chinchilla women face an 80km drive to Dalby.

"Following community consultation in 2018, it was clear the chinchilla community wanted to transition to a midwife-led model of care," Mr Miles said.

"Darling Downs HHS is currently recruiting additional staff to make this happen."

Mr Miles said the closure was temporary. He also revealed the Rural Maternity Taskforce, set up after a Sunday Mail investigation into winding back obstetric services in rural areas, would visit four sites next month - Theodore, Roma, Mt Isa, and Ingham, to investigate problems. 

More Stories

birth unit chinchilla maternity services maternity ward steven miles
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    'Pretty, jelly-like doughnuts' dot Bargara shoreline

    'Pretty, jelly-like doughnuts' dot Bargara shoreline

    Offbeat HUNDREDS of sand snail sacs washed onto Bargara Beach in recent days, dotting the shoreline in small, transparent jelly-like doughnuts.

    'ECSTATIC': Govt will not renew Wide Bay fracking permits

    premium_icon 'ECSTATIC': Govt will not renew Wide Bay fracking permits

    Environment State Government announces it won't renew fracking permits in region

    $400K donation lands bowls club world-class facility

    $400K donation lands bowls club world-class facility

    News Club now home to a world-class bowling green

    Police urge public to collect lost items

    Police urge public to collect lost items

    News Piles of lost property handed in to Bundaberg Police Station

    Local Partners