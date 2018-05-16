China on nut firm's radar

Macadamias Australia were given a share in $1.3 million in the first round of the Growing Queensland's Food Exports program.

A BUNDABERG business has received help from the State Government to spread its nuts around the world. In return more tourists are likely to hit our region.

Macadamias Australia were given a share in $1.3 million in the first round of the Growing Queensland's Food Exports program.

Macadamias Australia marketing and business development co-ordinator Flora Zhang spoke said the business's recent expansion which would enable to reaching a larger market.

For more than 10 years the Bundy business has exported internationally to the US, and now has its sights set on a new horizon.

"We have a strategic market plan,” Ms Zhang said.

"Stage one is focusing on Asia, especially China.”

The funding would help the Bundaberg business crack the international market.

Ms Zhang said it was also about "emphasising our lovely region to overseas customers”.

"We hope to bring back the tourists and encourage them to visit Australia and of course Bundaberg,” she said.

Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner said a total of six diverse food companies had received funding in the first round of the Growing Queensland's Food Exports program.

"From macadamias, mangoes and melons, to strawberries, sweet corn and pork - the producers selected for grants are either already exporting or are ready to export and seeking to access overseas markets,” he said.

"By providing funding of up to $100,000, we're assisting these food companies to build their business capability to take advantage of opportunities to grow exports.”

He said the government was committed to increasing Queensland's exports to 22 per cent of the national total and these grants were part of the commitment to deliver more jobs and strong economic growth in regional areas.

The program focuses primarily on horticulture.