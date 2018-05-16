Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Macadamias Australia were given a share in $1.3 million in the first round of the Growing Queensland's Food Exports program.
Macadamias Australia were given a share in $1.3 million in the first round of the Growing Queensland's Food Exports program.
News

China on nut firm's radar

Emma Reid
by
16th May 2018 3:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BUNDABERG business has received help from the State Government to spread its nuts around the world. In return more tourists are likely to hit our region.

Macadamias Australia were given a share in $1.3 million in the first round of the Growing Queensland's Food Exports program.

Macadamias Australia marketing and business development co-ordinator Flora Zhang spoke said the business's recent expansion which would enable to reaching a larger market.

For more than 10 years the Bundy business has exported internationally to the US, and now has its sights set on a new horizon.

"We have a strategic market plan,” Ms Zhang said.

"Stage one is focusing on Asia, especially China.”

The funding would help the Bundaberg business crack the international market.

Ms Zhang said it was also about "emphasising our lovely region to overseas customers”.

"We hope to bring back the tourists and encourage them to visit Australia and of course Bundaberg,” she said.

Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner said a total of six diverse food companies had received funding in the first round of the Growing Queensland's Food Exports program.

"From macadamias, mangoes and melons, to strawberries, sweet corn and pork - the producers selected for grants are either already exporting or are ready to export and seeking to access overseas markets,” he said.

"By providing funding of up to $100,000, we're assisting these food companies to build their business capability to take advantage of opportunities to grow exports.”

He said the government was committed to increasing Queensland's exports to 22 per cent of the national total and these grants were part of the commitment to deliver more jobs and strong economic growth in regional areas.

The program focuses primarily on horticulture.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Council ready to roll with park food vans in Bargara

    premium_icon Council ready to roll with park food vans in Bargara

    Council News AFTER speaking with Bargara businesses the council are likely to go ahead with the application to allow mobile food vans to operate at Christensen Park.

    Council says plan for more pokie play would affect town

    premium_icon Council says plan for more pokie play would affect town

    Council News Request to extend poker machine hours at Bargara club

    Crazy frog survives on computer bugs

    Crazy frog survives on computer bugs

    Offbeat Frog found in PC making 'croaking noises'

    Marshall makes dream come true with property purchase

    Marshall makes dream come true with property purchase

    News THEY SAY your house is your castle, well for first home property.

    Local Partners