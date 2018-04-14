Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Daniel Ricciardo on track during final practice for the Formula One Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on Saturday. Picture: Lars Baron/Getty
Daniel Ricciardo on track during final practice for the Formula One Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on Saturday. Picture: Lars Baron/Getty
Motor Sports

Phew! Ricciardo makes it with seconds to spare

14th Apr 2018 4:28 PM

Red Bull's troubled start to the new Formula One season took another twist in China after Daniel Ricciardo's engine blew up in final practice.

The Australian, who retired from last weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix with an electrical failure, now faces a race to be ready for qualifying after his dramatic engine issue on Saturday.

Flames, and then white smoke, poured out the back of the Australian's car before he stopped at the side of the circuit.

There was drama, too, for defending champion Lewis Hamilton after he made a rare mistake at turn 10 and lost control of his Mercedes.

Hamilton, fastest in both sessions on Friday, ran on to the damp artificial turf, sending him into a spin.

The Englishman managed to keep his car on the tarmac and was able to gingerly creep back to the pits.

Hamilton finished fifth on the time sheets, one second down on Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, who clocked the fastest time of the morning session one minute and 33.018 seconds.

Related Items

china grand prix daniel ricciardo sults. who starts on pole?

Top Stories

    FOR MARCUS: Family rallies to create mission of support

    FOR MARCUS: Family rallies to create mission of support

    News THE Roberts family tragically lost their son Marcus in 2014 and now, they have gained the strength to try to better understand the mental illness to help others

    Council rejects media reports on water contamination claims

    Council rejects media reports on water contamination claims

    News Documents have been provided to support council's position.

    PFAS: What you need to know

    PFAS: What you need to know

    News "Once it was identified, action was taken immediately.”

    BUNDY COMPLAINTS: Cheating anglers in spotlight

    BUNDY COMPLAINTS: Cheating anglers in spotlight

    Environment Proposed reforms include increasing fines and prison time.

    Local Partners