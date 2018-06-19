Menu
THE BIG CHILL: Nev Swann feeling the cold at Bargara.
Weather

CHILLY MORNING: Feels like freezing in Bundy

Ashley Clark
by
19th Jun 2018 9:41 AM
GETTING out of bed might have been a hard task today, with minimum temperatures remaining well below average for the second time this week.

Bundaberg woke up to about 7.2 degrees this morning, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Although it wasn't as cold as yesterday's minimum of 4.8 degrees, BoM spokeswoman Jess Gardener said wind chill factor would have made today's morning routine feel extremely icy.

"There is definitely a wind chill factor- the air mass is quite cold and dry which means it feels quite a bit cooler than what it actually is," she said.

The cool weather is sending a big chill around much of the state due to a high pressure system over southern Australia and a low pressure system in the east.

Gayndah dropped to 2.3 degrees early this morning, Maryborough recorded 4.2 degrees and Hervey Bay was 3.9 degrees.

Ms Gardener said mornings would remain cool for the rest of the week but would continue to rise.

"We are looking at cool temperatures for the next couple of mornings- things will start to warm up a little bit from Thursday to Friday," she said.

"Clear, sunny skies, will remain for the rest of the week until a little bit of cloud cover sets in for the weekend."

The cool change is definitely abnormal for this time of year, with the minimum average for June usually about 12 degrees.

 

 

WEATHER: The forecast predicts some cooler mornings ahead.
Bundaberg News Mail

