The chilling world of the Finks

THE world of drugs, weapons, thuggery, extortion and rape outlined in a police application to have Finks Motorcycle Club's Gold Coast Chapter declared a criminal organisation sounds like a frightening place to live.

Many of the chilling allegations have remained hidden from the public view, bubbling under the surface, but Queensland Police claim this dark subculture runs parallel to the glitz and glamour usually associated with the Gold Coast.

When it spilled into the public arena as it did for the Robina Shopping Centre shooting or the Mount Gravatt restaurant bashing in April, police assured Queenslanders they would step up the fight.

The Supreme Court application to stop Finks outlaw motorcycle gang members from associating is the next step as they argue the Finks "habitually, both individually and collectively, engage in serious criminal activity".

Thousands of pages, filling two boxes, detail more than 40 men allegedly seen sporting Finks colours - including slogans, 1% symbols, Wizard of Id cartoon character Bung or tattoos such as "Terror Team".

Every time police spotted alleged Gold Coast Finks members visiting Warwick, Toowoomba, Sunshine Coast, Hervey Bay or Bundaberg - even as high as Mackay and Rockhampton - dating back to the 1990s, they recorded it.

Police allege the organisation has a set of rules which govern behaviour, sanctions for non-attendance at motorcycle rallies, club meetings, and confidentiality, expectations of new members and office-bearers, and use of club tattoos.

The dossier numbers 44 current members and 17 former members, though some are now dead, aged 23-68.

Between them they have collected almost two centuries in jail sentences for a host of violence, drugs and weapons offences.

Police claim the Finks Motorcycle Club Gold Coast chapter has a company named Pompano, of which club members are office bearers, and organisational club premises at 160 Lanes Rd, Wongawallan, and 6/18 Export Dr, Molendinar.

Police say there is a sergeant at arms, because club rules state the word president is not allowed, whose role is to keep law and order within the organisation.

They have submitted rules showing the treasurer must "maintain bank accounts and conduct all financial aspects of the organisation" while the secretary must "keep records of meetings and other activities and communicate with other chapters".

Members are entitled to vote.

Probationaries have member status, but do not have full voting rights for the 12-month probationary period.

There are procedures for introducing nominee members and advancing the nominees to the rank of probationary and full voting members.

"All members must own and ride a British or American-manufactured motorcycle with a four-stroke engine," the application read.

"Within the organisation is a group identified as the Finks Terror Team whose major function is the extortion of money by a system known as Finks Fines.

"The members associate for the purpose of engaging in or conspiring to engage in serious criminal activity.

"The organisation is an unacceptable risk to the safety, welfare and order of the community."

Attempts to evoke similar laws in South Australia and New South Wales were deemed unconstitutional by the High Court.

Video footage shows alleged Finks members traversing the Orchid Ave nightclub strip at Surfers Paradise, of which they had strong control, shaking hands with bouncers and inflicting random acts of violence.

Even police are not immune.

One document details how an alleged Fink put a Taskforce Hydra officer in hospital for nine days during the Indy Carnival in 2010.

Covert officers detail sitting around during Operation Foxtrot-Creed watching Sopranos with the outlaw motorcycle gang members where tales of rape and violence unfolded on a regular basis.

"I love the Sopranos man. I could watch 'em f***** all day," one transcript read.

In another transcript from a covert recording, an alleged Fink boasts about his weapons collection.

"I've got f***in' everything," he said.

"I've got this mad little f***in', like, a little Mach 10 with a silencer.

"Oh this thing's a f***in' killer man.

"It would be good to have the right to bear arms."

Another transcript reveals men talking about using household paint and gap filler to fix bullet holes in cars.

The documents also talk of alleged Finks using children's magnetic sketchers boards to communicate with each other so police bugs in their homes did not detect their illegal activities.

A nominee Fink allegedly warned a covert police officer about sweeping the house for bugs, telling him police could sneak in to plant the listening devices in the ceiling or lights.

"Every morning you've gotta get up and gotta do the whole house," he said in a recording from a bug already in the house.

The same undercover cop also describes meeting an alleged member of the gang's Terror Team to buy 3000 ecstasy pills.

He said the Fink used a toy sketch board to write prices, pill quantity and days until delivery - eventually agreeing on 3500 pills for $22,500 in seven days without saying a word.

That Fink, who was jailed for eight years for trafficking drugs, also sold the undercover officer 314g of speed and 989g of ecstasy for $90,670.

Court documents detail how another member was jailed for stealing a $400,000 Lamborghini in Melbourne, after smashing the owner's head into the back of an Audi and driving off.

The same bikie was jailed for bashing a signwriter after a business deal went wrong and got a suspended sentence for a violent rampage at the Gold Coast Hospital.

Another man broke a barman's nose at a South Stradbroke Island resort and made a nightclub bouncer lose his eye when he threw a bar stool in Surfers Paradise.

A man with a drug debt to the Finks needed reconstructive surgery to his jaw, metal plates and eight screws inserted, lost three teeth and has permanent nerve damage after he was bashed.

Police detail a man in hospital with gunshot wounds surrounded by Finks members and a home invasion involving firearms, baseball bats and iron bars where one of the men died.

One member was jailed after sourcing cocaine and ecstasy from Sydney in time for the Gold Coast schoolies festival.

Police raids on homes and clubhouses allegedly occupied by Finks have elicited guns, electric stun-guns, knuckledusters and masses of drugs.

Police have meticulously detailed every sighting of alleged Finks members across Queensland and every time they found weapons, drugs or recorded other violence.

The police application has photos of many of the alleged members, weapons found during searches, including a meat cleaver with "Terror Team" emblazoned across it, and club posters such as "police wreck lives".

Access to the police documents was allowed after Seven News successfully applied to the Supreme Court.

Griffith University professor and criminal lawyer Simon Bronitt said the police application was a culmination of increased visibility of bikie-related violence and intensified police activity around the motorcycle gangs.

Mr Bronitt, an expert in terrorism law and human rights, said the Criminal Organisation Act had been drafted with "efforts to try and Constitution-proof it", but he expected the case would end up in the High Court too.

"There is certainly an attempt to address some of the concerns about the separation of powers issues that has led to other legislation being struck down," he said.

"The key issue about the vesting of powers should either be purely executive in the courts or vice versa.

"We don't have a bill of rights in Australia so the constitutional protection here would be less than in the United Stated or the United Kingdom.

"The reports indicate the United Motorcycle Council is banding together to underwrite litigation.

"Anything that has this kind of impact on liberty and freedom of association has to be rigorously tested under our constitutional system."

Witness fears for his life

REFUSING to name someone who hit a Finks Terror Team member over the head with a bottle set a man on a path to trouble and addiction.

A 44-year-old man - who has "great fears for my safety and my life" after giving police a statement detailing his dealings with the outlaw motorcycle club - claims he found himself running cocaine on a Gold Coast nightclub strip and on a manhunt in Tasmania with one of the club's Terror Team to work off the "debt".

The man - who still has missing teeth and a scar under his eye from a bashing from Finks members - tried to flee to Sydney, but he had a $10,000 bounty on his head.

And he was told by Finks in the southern city that he must return to the Gold Coast because withholding information had earned him a $50,000 Finks Fine and there would be consequences if he did not pay.

"I was told I had to pay back my fine. My job was to drop off envelopes to certain people. These envelopes contained cocaine in little plastic twisty bags," he said.

"I was delivering about four to five envelopes a week and they each contained about three eight-balls of cocaine."

He said the men would use code names, with a case of scotch was a few eight-balls and a bottle of scotch was just one, which cost $1000

He said he would drop drugs to the Finks Clubhouse at Southport every Friday night for their club meeting.

The man said he was into fitness, not drugs, but the boss made him try the cocaine and he became addicted.

"I never felt as though I was running for him, but more obliged to do it to pay off my Fink fine," he said.

"(He) used to brag to me that he was moving three to four ounces of cocaine a week and after he would cut it that would add another two ounces which means he was moving five to seven ounces a week which is worth about $8000 an ounce, being between $40,000 to $56,000 a week.

"(But) he never seemed to save much money as he always spent it all shouting people food, drink, cocaine or he would snort it all up his nose or smoke it."

The man said the Finks had "some kind of control" over Surfers Paradise nightclubs such as Sin City, Toybox, Crazy Horse, the Bedroom, Hollywood and Elsewhere.

He said his job he would make his way around to the "VIP sections" at each club to deliver cocaine, which was known as "security work", "tiling" or "concreting".

"I used to carry the cocaine down my pants inside my undies. I had a front pocket in my undies I used to slip it inside there," he said.

The man said he went to Tasmania to search for a man who owed $30,000 to a Finks relative after a failed pyramid scheme because he could knock $10,000 off his debt.

He said he was told there would be no violence as they travelled around town asking after the man but there were guns and plans to tie the man up which he refused to be a part of.



RULES OF THE FINKS MC AUSTRALIA (revised 1996)

Must ride and own British or American bikes.

Must have a road-going cycle 650cc or more, no two-strokes.

Can be nominated to join after one interstate run.

75% majority to become a probationary member.

Only full patch members can have club tattoos.

Colours not to be worn in cars etc.

All matters discussed at meetings are Fink business and no one else.

Women are not to wear anything to do with club T-shirts, arm-patches etc or told club business.

VOTING PRIVILEGES