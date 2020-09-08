"Dog": Chilling social media messages to murder victim

Shocking posts have been left on the Facebook page of the man brutally bashed at a high school and who has since died.

Shocking posts have been left on the Facebook page of the man brutally bashed at a high school and who has since died.

CHILLING Facebook posts have been left on the page of a man fatally bashed at Adelaide High School, referring to him as a "dog" whose death was "karma".

The 24-year-old Ridleyton man succumbed to his injuries in hospital on Sunday, after spending more than a week in an induced coma.

Police said the man, whose identity is suppressed, was lured to the West Terrace school and set upon by four men around 9.30pm on Friday, August 28.

A man dropped him off at the Royal Adelaide Hospital with serious head injuries.

Posts left on the victim's Facebook page, by two different men, referred to him as a "dog", whose death was a result of "karma".

One man posted a comment while the victim was still alive in hospital, while the other posted a comment on Monday, a day after he died.

The Advertiser understands the 'workplace' of the victim on Facebook was recently edited to state he worked as a 'police informer'.

Police at the scene at Adelaide High School on West Terrace after a man was left in a critical condition after being assaulted by four men overnight. Picture: Naomi Jellicoe

A 23-year-old Adelaide man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. This was later upgraded to murder after the victim's death.

The identity of the defendant is also suppressed, as is anything that tends to identify the victim.

Major Crime Detective Superintendent Des Bray said on Tuesday investigations into the arrests of other suspects believed to be involved in the incident were ongoing.

In the Adelaide Magistrate's Court on Monday, defence lawyer Stacey Carter withdrew a bail application for the 23-year-old man. The matter will return to court in November.

Originally published as Chilling social media messages to murder victim