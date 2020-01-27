Chilling number of thefts and unlawful entries in Bundaberg
QUEENSLAND police data shows more than one unlawful entry takes place in the region every day.
And the numbers for theft are even higher with 5.2 offences listed daily.
In the last month, 41 offences were reported, while that number rose to 503 for the year offences in the Bundaberg local government area.
While offences can happen at any time of day, it's the midnight hour that data shows as being the most tempting to criminals.
The number of unlawful entries dropped between 2-6am, but peaked again around 6pm.
Midnight also proved the prime time for criminals committing theft, with a massive peak around this time.
The hours of 2-6am were again quieter, though not immune from crime.
There were 1920 thefts reported in the Bundaberg local government area in the past year, with 132 recorded in the past month.
For both types of crime, summer months show a peak in criminal activity which dips in the cooler months.
Police tips for staying safe:
- Make it difficult for an offender to gain entry. For example, install and use key-operated locks on doors and windows, and don't put keys under doormats or in other obvious places.
- Make it difficult for an offender to exit your home with your property. For example, use key-operated locks on all doors and windows and make sure alarms are working.
- Make it unlikely that an offender will want to steal your property. For example, engrave or microdot all items of value, making them difficult to sell or otherwise pass on.
- Get to know your neighbours. Exchange telephone numbers and keep an eye on each other's homes. You can reduce prowling, loitering and burglary by reporting suspicious people or vehicles to police.
- Join your local Neighbourhood Watch group.
- Even when you are at home, ensure doors and windows are secured, particularly in areas that are unoccupied.
- Before you hire a professional house cleaner or gardener, check all references thoroughly.
- Secure your home when you leave by locking all doors and windows. Many burglars simply enter through an unlocked door or window. Remove keys from internal doors and windows when you are not at home.
- If you have a faulty alarm that frequently goes off, get it fixed immediately and tell your neighbours that it's been repaired. Many people ignore an alarm that goes off regularly.
- Ask for credentials from all salespersons who request entry to your home. If you're doubtful, check with their office before letting them in.
- When you go out, make it appear you're at home by leaving lights on and music or the TV playing. You can buy timers to turn lights and devices on and off when you are away. You should also adjust the ringing volume down on your telephone, making it less obvious when the phone rings out and is not answered.
- Keep cash, keys and valuables out of sight and out of easy reach.
- Don't leave notes on the door as they suggest that no one is home.
- Don't leave a house key under the doormat or a pot plant, in the letterbox or in other obvious places.
- Ensure your house/unit number is clearly visible so it can be located quickly in an emergency.
- Mark valuable property using the Property Identification System.
- Know which doors and windows you can use as an exit in an emergency, so you can leave quickly and safely.
- In an emergency always ring triple zero (000). Use the speed dial of your telephone to record other important numbers.
- If you do hear an intruder in the home, don't risk injury. Dial triple zero (000) at the earliest opportunity, leave the house immediately and go to a neighbour or somewhere safe to contact and wait for police.
- If you come home and find your home broken into, report it to police and do not touch anything. Forensic evidence can easily be destroyed, and it's important for police to see your home exactly as it was left.