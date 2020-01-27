Chilling number of thefts and unlawful entries in Bundaberg

BE AWARE: Unlawful entry and theft is common in Bundaberg.

BE AWARE: Unlawful entry and theft is common in Bundaberg.

QUEENSLAND police data shows more than one unlawful entry takes place in the region every day.

And the numbers for theft are even higher with 5.2 offences listed daily.

In the last month, 41 offences were reported, while that number rose to 503 for the year offences in the Bundaberg local government area.

While offences can happen at any time of day, it's the midnight hour that data shows as being the most tempting to criminals.

The number of unlawful entries dropped between 2-6am, but peaked again around 6pm.

Midnight also proved the prime time for criminals committing theft, with a massive peak around this time.

The hours of 2-6am were again quieter, though not immune from crime.

There were 1920 thefts reported in the Bundaberg local government area in the past year, with 132 recorded in the past month.

For both types of crime, summer months show a peak in criminal activity which dips in the cooler months.

Keep yourself and your loved ones safe with some simple tips.

Police tips for staying safe: