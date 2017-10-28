Chilli pie gets gong for tastiness

BRONZE AWARD: Greg and Sue Burridge from Nightingale Pies with their award-winning chilli pie.

IT'S the pie that customers beg for more of and now the chilli beef flavour has taken out a top award in a nation-wide pie contest.

Nightingale Pies owners Sue and Greg Burridge entered their tasty savoury snack into the Great Aussie Pie Competition and came away with third place in the gourmet section of the event.

Mrs Burridge said the decision to enter their chilli beef pie was a no-brainer due to the attention it was getting from local customers.

"We used to only sell the chilli beef on Thursday and Friday, but so many customers would come in asking for it every day,” she said.

"We thought, well if it is so popular, we might as well give it a crack in the competition.”

Mrs Burridge said the pie was made from a variety of fresh local chillies and a secret recipe that gave it a tantalising taste.

"It's a slow, sneaky sort of heat,” she said.

"We don't use flakes, pastes or powders, only fresh chillies.

"It still has that great beef flavour without being too overpowering.”

The competition judges pies from around Australia based on taste, texture, appearance, pastry puff and more.

The Burridges, who have owned Nightingale Pies in East Bundaberg for 19 years, said they were over the moon with their third placing.

"It's not often that people in smaller regional towns win this sort of thing,” Mrs Burridge said.

"We are very happy with the outcome.”