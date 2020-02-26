Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Josie Gordon is shaving her hair for the Leukaemia Foundation’s World’s Greatest Shave.
Josie Gordon is shaving her hair for the Leukaemia Foundation’s World’s Greatest Shave.
News

Child’s plea to find cure

Rhylea Millar
26th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG girl has volunteered to shave off her 47cm-long and lovely locks, for a very worthy cause.

Josie Gordon is an active 10-year-old girl, who enjoys playing soccer in her spare time.

And now, the little girl with a big heart has decided to shave her head and raise funds for the Leukaemia Foundation’s World’s Greatest Shave.

“I’ve heard all these stories about people getting diagnosed with blood cancers and I just wanted to help the Leukaemia Foundation to find a cure and raise awareness,” Josie said.

“Money raised can help a family travel to hospital and also helps them with important things, like accommodation.”

Despite volunteering to shave her head in front of her entire school, the Bundy girl said she has zero fears ahead of the big event.

“I’m not really nervous because I know that I’m doing it for a good cause,” she said.

After fundraising for the last two weeks, Jodie has already raised almost double her original target, of $560.

Josie will have her head shaved at Woongarra State School on Friday, March 13.

To donate, visit https://bit.ly/32nCxP7 or worldsgreatestshave.com.

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PARADISE COST: $2.4 billion blow within 30 years without action

        premium_icon PARADISE COST: $2.4 billion blow within 30 years without...

        News A LOWERED Paradise Dam is projected to hurt the Bundaberg economy by $2.4 billion within the next 30 years, according to data analytics.

        • 26th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
        Magistrate refuses man bail after alleged breaches

        premium_icon Magistrate refuses man bail after alleged breaches

        News A MAN has been refused bail after allegedly breaching bail conditions.

        • 26th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
        Principal celebrates all career pathway choices

        premium_icon Principal celebrates all career pathway choices

        News DURING the final years of high school, students are faced with monumental decisions...

        • 26th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
        Here's a free chip offer you'll leap over ya mates for

        Here's a free chip offer you'll leap over ya mates for

        News This iconic fast food outlet wants to give you free chips.