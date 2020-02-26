Child’s plea to find cure

Josie Gordon is shaving her hair for the Leukaemia Foundation’s World’s Greatest Shave.

A YOUNG girl has volunteered to shave off her 47cm-long and lovely locks, for a very worthy cause.

Josie Gordon is an active 10-year-old girl, who enjoys playing soccer in her spare time.

And now, the little girl with a big heart has decided to shave her head and raise funds for the Leukaemia Foundation’s World’s Greatest Shave.

“I’ve heard all these stories about people getting diagnosed with blood cancers and I just wanted to help the Leukaemia Foundation to find a cure and raise awareness,” Josie said.

“Money raised can help a family travel to hospital and also helps them with important things, like accommodation.”

Despite volunteering to shave her head in front of her entire school, the Bundy girl said she has zero fears ahead of the big event.

“I’m not really nervous because I know that I’m doing it for a good cause,” she said.

After fundraising for the last two weeks, Jodie has already raised almost double her original target, of $560.

Josie will have her head shaved at Woongarra State School on Friday, March 13.

To donate, visit https://bit.ly/32nCxP7 or worldsgreatestshave.com.