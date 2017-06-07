Children's Hour to open at Playhouse

The Children's Hour is on at the Playhouse.

THE Children's Hour, an American play by Lillian Hellman opens on Friday night at the Playhouse Theatre for five performances only.

This beautifully moving drama was first staged on Broadway in 1934 and provides a wonderful vehicle for local actresses Shanyn Limpus and Claire Finter to explore the lead characters Karen Wright and Martha Dobie who run an all-girls boarding school.

An angry student Mary Tilford, played beautifully by Madeline Wade, runs away from the school, and to avoid being sent back she tells her grandmother (Corina Robinson) that the two headmistresses are having a relationship.

The accusation proceeds to destroy the women's careers, families and lives.

Supporting roles are played by Tricia Garson, Ray Sinnamon, Bernie Spink and a number of young local girls lead by Alison Quinn play the school girls.

Production directors Elizabeth Hamilton, DA Halpin and Rebecca Hutchins urge local theatre-goers to see this production if just to witness the excellent performances of this local cast. Performances are scheduled for June 9, 10, 16 and 17 at 7.30pm with a matinee on Sunday, June 11 at 3pm.

Bookings can be made on-line at www.theplayhousetheatre.

org.au, at the Box Office each Saturday and Sunday from 10am to noon or one hour prior to each performance.

'Wicked' information night

One of the biggest musicals to ever hit the local stage will open at the Playhouse Theatre in October.

The Broadway smash hit Wicked has been breaking box office records for the past couple of years in theatres around the globe and has now been made available for amateur groups to perform. Local Bundaberg performers aged 16 and over will have the opportunity of auditioning for this excitingly 'green' production in July, but prior to that are invited to attend the information night on Tuesday, June 20 at 7.30pm when all the information about the audition process will be provided.

New members are always welcome.