School strike for climate
Letters to the Editor

'Children used for political agenda' in protests

1st Apr 2019 5:00 AM
CHILDREN being used for a political agenda.

Have we lost the plot by supporting children protesting instead of going to school, to put it bluntly why would anyone support truancy?

Have the State Government lost the plot also?

Isn't attending classes by going to school legal anymore?

This just promotes legalised sanctioned truancy flies in face of Department of Education legal requirements and responsibilities.

Shame, shame, shame.

ROB BERRY, Toowoomba

