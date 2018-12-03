Menu
Emergency crews at the scene of the pool. Picture: 9 News
Breaking

Nine kids exposed to chemical fumes

by Stephanie Bedo
3rd Dec 2018 11:14 AM

Children have been treated by paramedics after being exposed to fumes from a chemical spill at a Sydney pool.

Nine kids aged under six have been assessed for breathing difficulties following the incident at the Wollondilly Leisure Centre about 10.30am.

Several NSW Ambulance crews were called to the pool on Argyle Street in Picton where it was believed an incorrect chemical mixture led to the fumes being released.

Paramedics have arranged for observation of those who have pre-existing respiratory issues.

The indoor pool will remain closed until mid-afternoon as a precaution, while the outdoor pool, gym and foyer remain open.

