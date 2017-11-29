Children take reef message to film festival

CONSERVATION: Indi Bland, Sienna Mergard and Anneleise Taylor have made a movie about conserving the Great Barrier Reef.

THREE St Luke's Anglican School students have used their filmmaking skills to showcase how passionate they are about saving the Great Barrier Reef.

Indi Bland, Sienna Mergard and Anneleise Taylor's film We Love The Great Barrier Reef is so thought-provoking it has even made its way to the finals of the Capricorn Film Festival.

The annual #capfilmfest allows local filmmakers, seasoned and beginner, to enter their short films into the competition.

More than 40 short films were entered and 20 will be screened on Saturday, December 16, as part of the short film competition where category winners will win cash prizes, trophies and mentoring programs.

The students, all in Year3, submitted their film into the CAPS lovethereef category because they wanted to show people how important it was to keep the reef clean.

"We don't want it to get polluted,” Indi said.

"People should stop putting their rubbish just anywhere and think about putting it in the bins.”

"We can help control our oil spills,” Anneleise added.

The film was a group effort using footage gathered and compiled with help from their families.

"We used an app called iMovie and Sienna's dad has lots of footage because they go to the Great Barrier Reef a lot,” Anneleise said.

"Then we put together a few videos that we did at our sleepover and it started coming together.”

St Luke's Anglican School head of primary Jane Bridges said the school was extremely proud of the students.

"The girls came up with the idea,” she said.

"It is just wonderful they have been able to use the technology skills they have learnt through school and apply that learning to something they are passionate about.”

The Capricorn Film Festival is on December 16 at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.