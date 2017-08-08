Children robbed of their dad

TAKEN TOO SOON: Matt Broanda died on August 1 when he suffered a severe asthma attack resulting in cardiac arrest. He was 30 years old and leaves behind two children.

A YOUNG Bundaberg man has died from asthma, leaving behind a heartbroken family including two young children.

Matthew Broanda suffered a cardiac arrest after a severe asthma attack last week.

Mr Broanda, described as a "natural-born sportsman” was taken to Bundaberg Hospital on Tuesday after having trouble breathing.

Doctors were not able to resuscitate Matthew because his airways were too tight.

Matthew's sister, Mellissa Broanda, is sharing his story in hope to raise both awareness and support for his children, Katelyn and Reece.

Mellissa said her little brother was taken too soon but memories of the compassionate, happy-go-lucky gentleman would live on.

"Our Matty was a cheeky person who had a heart of gold and was loved by all who knew him, definitely well-known considering he resided in Bundy for the past 24 years,” she said.

"He played football in his younger years and as he grew older in teen years he enjoyed riding motorbikes and loved his boxing. Boy was he good.”

Matthew was diagnosed with asthma at the age of 3 and as a child the disease wasn't too bad but it began taking a toll as he got older.

"As Matthew grew older his asthma became more chronic and severe and things like carpet, cats and pollens in the air would agitate his asthma and breathing,” she said.

"In recent years he always had to carry and use his puffer several times daily.”

Eight months ago Matthew was riding his bike to the shop, a 20-minute round trip, when he had the worst asthma attack he'd ever had, Mellissa said.

"That was one of the scariest days of his life and he was going to wrap himself in cotton wool,” Mellissa said.

"On Tuesday Matthew suffered another apparent asthma attack that his puffer didn't subside and was taken to hospital.”

Mellissa said Matthew would do anything for his children and, now he was gone, she hoped the community would dig deep.

"Matty's one wish was to be able to provide for his children,” she said.

"Sadly his one wish was taken away when his life was taken to soon.”

A GoFundMe page set up to raise funds can be found at www.gofundme.com/ please-help-matthy- broandas-family.

Matt's funeral will be at 10am on Friday at Branyan Gardens, Cummins Rd.