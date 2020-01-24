Children nearby as man brutally bashed by four others

In full view of members of public, a man was brutally assaulted by four men yesterday afternoon.

In full view of members of public, a man was brutally assaulted by four men yesterday afternoon.

IN FULL view of playing children and families, a man has been brutally set upon by four others in prominent Sunshine Coast carpark.

Police said the victim was attacked outside the Alexandra Headland Surf Club about 5pm Thursday.

They said the four alleged attackers were aged between 38 and 42.

The victim sustained a cut to the face and a black eye.

Police said the man was contacted and lured to the carpark.

Officers from Maroochydore responded to the incident and spoke to two men, who were later charged with assault occasioning bodily harm.

Acting Senior Sergeant Arron Rose said the incident was highly concerning to police happening in such a public place.

"Yes absolutely it is," Sen-Sgt Rose said of the offence.

"At 5pm there are lots of people around.

"Children near the skate park, people walking in the afternoon.

"Any types of anti social behaviour should not be exposed to public."

He said one of the alleged attackers was known to the victim but that none were known to police.

Police have issued a plea for members of public to come forward with any information that may assist investigations.

The two men will face the Maroochydore Magistrates Court at a later date.

"This is a one-off event that is in no way connected to the surf club," he said.

Investigations are ongoing.