A PUBLIC appeal has gone out to find two children missing from a northside Brisbane suburb.
Crime

Children missing after train ride

by Staff writers
12th Sep 2018 8:35 AM

A PUBLIC appeal has gone out to find two children missing from a northside Brisbane suburb.

A boy, 12, and a girl, 11, were last seen at Zillmere train station about 8.55am on Tuesday. They have not made contact with family or friends since.

It is thought the duo may have been travelling to the Brisbane CBD or South Bank parklands.

The boy is described as Aboriginal, 155cm and having a slim build. It is unknown what clothes he was wearing at the time he went missing.

The girl is also Aboriginal, 150cm, slim build with dark brown shoulder length hair. She was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a light grey hoodie style jacket, grey sneakers and a Fila brand blue and red polo shirt.

