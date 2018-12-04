Menu
Children escape injury as as school bus crashes during storm

4th Dec 2018 4:45 PM

UPDATE 5:50pm: A QAS spokesman said eight children were assessed on the scene at Yeppoon Rd/Artillery Rd, Iron Pot but no-one needed to be taken to hospital. 

After some confusion it took police about 15 minutes to find the bus. 

EARLIER: MULTIPLE patients were assessed by paramedics after a Young's bus crashed into the back of a car on Yeppoon Rd. 

There were 13 children on board the bus but it is understood there were no injuries. 

Three vehicles were involved in the crash near access 5 with damage to one car.

The bus has returned to Yeppoon Central.

More to follow.

bus crash editors picks storm weather
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

