Young children lived in house with drug making

A BUNDABERG mum who allowed a house where three young children lived to be used to manufacture drugs has been jailed for a string of drug and traffic matters.

In total, 23-year-old Tabitha Joyce Pershouse pleaded guilty to 19 charges in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Monday, including a group of charges from September last year when she reversed a stolen car into a police car.

An unlicensed Pershouse was on the run from police, stealing cars and petrol in a crime spree between Gin Gin, Bundaberg and Torbanlea.

With Pershouse behind the wheel, police tried to intercept the stolen car at Burnett Heads on September 26, activating lights and sirens.

But instead of stopping Pershouse reversed the car, smashed into a marked police car and drove off at speed. She was recorded travelling 160km/h in a 80km/h zone along Burnett Heads Road to escape.

During the crime spree she also failed to stop for police at Gin Gin and was clocked driving in excess of 100km/h in a 60km/h zone along Mulgrave St.

On Monday, Pershouse also pleaded guilty to drugs charges stemming from a raid on a Wynter St property in July 2016.

She faced three counts of exposing an individual under 14 to danger from unlawful manufacturing and permitting use of place.

Magistrate Ross Woodford said Pershouse had shown a lack of respect to the three children by exposing them to dangerous chemicals.

Mr Woodford also blasted Pershouse for her reckless driving.

"You crossed into the oncoming traffic lane, down an embankment. They're actions which you undertook that could have taken the lives of innocent people.

"If you ever continue to drive or carry on in this manner again you'll find yourself in a hell of a lot of strife."

Handed a nine month jail head sentence, Pershouse was also sentenced to accumulative period of disqualification of her driver's licence.

It will be more than 10 years before she is able to apply to get behind the wheel again.

Having served 95 days in pre-sentence custody, Pershouse was released on Monday with the remaining balance to hang over her head for two years.